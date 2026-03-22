Three X-Factors for Iowa State Basketball Against Kentucky Wildcats

The Iowa State Cyclones’ first round game against Tennessee State was dominant. They won 108-74, stepping up even without the presence of Joshua Jefferson, their star player. But now they have one of their toughest tests of the year, where they will take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round.

It’s going to be a tough one. Kentucky has star guards, big men that can compete, and a massive fanbase that backs them. The Wildcats are one of the toughest teams to face in March. Luckily for Iowa State, Kentucky is just a seven seed, as they struggled at times throughout SEC play, and don’t look like the threat they were originally made out to be. However, they certainly can give Iowa State a run regardless.

Here are three x-factors for the Cyclones to watch before their second-round matchup against Kentucky:

Killyan Toure

Toure is coming off his best game of the year, putting up 25 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. It was a big step up compared to usual, but nothing unlike Cyclone fans had ever seen. The freshman has been a big part of both the offense and defense and will have to continue that against Kentucky. Having Toure play well in big games allows less pressure on Tamin Lipsey on both sides of the ball, which is important especially in March.

Nate Heise

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Heise just had a phenomenal performance against Tennessee State just like Toure. He finished with 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists, getting second on the team in scoring behind just Toure. Heise has always been important to Iowa State, but now, may be more than ever. The Cyclones need Heise to stay hot and potentially be a key guard for Iowa State throughout the rest of the tournament.

Dominykas Pleta

Pleta has had an underrated freshman season and has been a key piece to Iowa State’s depth when it comes to rim protection and screen setting. Against Tennessee State, Pleta stepped up off the bench for nine points, three rebounds, and two assists, becoming a key part of Iowa State’s success in the first round. With Jefferson likely unable to play, he won’t be able to help out in the paint. It’s going to have to be a next-man-up mentality, and Pleta is going to have to be the player to step up in the paint throughout the time Jefferson is hurt.