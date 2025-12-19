Washington State WR Would Be Great Addition for Iowa State in Transfer Portal

As the Iowa State Cyclones continue to see their roster and coaching staff change, the time will soon be coming for them to reshape the unit.

With Jimmy Rogers now as the head coach of the team for a couple of weeks, the Cyclones have undergone a ton of change. After 10 years with the program, Matt Campbell’s departure has shaken things up as expected. Iowa State has lost about half of their 2026 recruiting class so far and nearly all of their coaches.

Furthermore, with the transfer portal set to open at the beginning of the new year, numerous players will be seeking other opportunities as well. While the Cyclones will undoubtedly lose more players in the coming days and weeks, they will also have the chance to bring in some new players.

Rogers was not shy about stating that he might have to build the 2026 roster through the transfer portal, and he appeared to be comfortable doing so at his introductory press conference.

Alec Busse of 247Sports recently wrote about some of the players to enter the transfer portal for the Washington State Cougars, and wide receiver Tony Freeman would be a great player for the Cyclones to target.

Freeman Would Be a Great Player to Pursue

With a lot of uncertainty about what the roster is going to look like for Iowa State in 2026, adding some of the players from the Cougars in the transfer portal is going to be key. Washington State was a team that had some success in Rogers’ first year, and getting some of the talent from them could help replace what the Cyclones will likely be losing.

The junior wide out had a breakout season with the Cougars in 2025, totaling 51 receptions, 557 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns. The wide receiver corps wasn’t the best for Iowa State in 2025, but they did have some young players in the group.

Adding a player like Freeman would help them add a proven weapon at the position, and that could provide a lot of value for a team that is going to have some uncertainty at all of their positions.

The transfer portal will officially open on January 2nd, and Freeman should be a target and a name to watch for the Cyclones. If wide receiver is a need when the dust settles from the roster turnover, he would be a great addition.

