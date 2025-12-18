Iowa State Secondary Takes Another Hit With Second Player Entering Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones knew that major changes were coming to its roster when it was announced that Matt Campbell was heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions and being replaced by Jimmy Rogers.

It was the dawn of a new era of the program after having Campbell at the helm for 10 years. Rogers has a strong foundation to build upon, but will face some challenges in the early going, especially with the roster.

As is the case whenever a coaching change occurs, players are going to evaluate how they fit with the new staff. It will lead to many players departing the program, which has already occurred at Iowa State.

And on Wednesday, one more player has entered the market. As shared by On3 Sports on their Transfer Portal tracking account on X, Cyclones defensive back Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Pete Nakos of On3 provided the news.

A redshirt freshman in 2025, he was a member of the Class of 2024 but didn’t get on the field for Iowa State until this past fall. He was a major contributor to the team, playing a key role right out of the gate.

Cummings-Coleman was on the field for 36 snaps in the team’s opener against the Kansas State Wildcats, which would turn out to be a season-high. He played 30 the following game against the South Dakota Coyotes before seeing his role cut back against the Iowa Hawkeyes, when he saw only 10 snaps.

His playing time was on the rise against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, playing 21 snaps. An expanded role was expected after that, with Jeremiah Cooper going down with an injury.

When Jontez Williams got hurt against the Arizona Wildcats in Week 5, Cummings-Coleman would have been in for near starter’s reps. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury of his own that knocked him out for the remainder of the season.

His overall grade of 54.6 in 101 total snaps isn’t great, but he did show promise in his first collegiate action. Nine tackles were recorded along with one pass breakup, showcasing real promise as a run defender with a 66.0 run defense grade at PFF.

Cummings-Coleman also brings some versatility to the defensive backfield. He lined up in the box for 50 snaps as a slot cornerback for 42 and at free safety for nine.

With three years of eligibility remaining, he could be a long-term piece for a team’s secondary for years to come. It will be interesting to see how his recruitment unfolds and if he follows Campbell to Penn State.

Cummings-Coleman is the second defensive back to enter the transfer portal for the Cyclones. Quentin Taylor Jr. announced his intentions to do the same just about two weeks ago.

