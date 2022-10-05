B1G Coaches, Meet Tab Iowa Women as Preseason Favorite

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa women’s basketball team was selected No. 1 in the Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media polls. Junior guard Caitlin Clark was voted Preseason Player of the Year in both polls. Fifth-year post player Monika Czinano and Clark earned All-Big Ten honors in both polls and were both unanimously selected by the coaches, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes return plethora of talent from a year ago including all five starters that led the team to the Big Ten Tournament title and a share of the regular season Big Ten Championship. Iowa earned the No. 2 seed the NCAA Tournament in 2022, after another successful campaign under head coach Lisa Bluder.

Clark nabbed both Preseason Player of the Year recognition for the first time in her career. During her sophomore campaign, Clark led the country in points per game (27.0), assists (8.0), final points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). The West Des Moines, Iowa, native also was tabbed Big Ten Player of the Year and was a Naismith and Wooden Award finalist in 2021.

Czinano returns to the Hawkeyes after leading the nation in field-goal percentage (.679), ranked sixth in field goals made (277), 11th in total points (656) and 12th in points per contest (21.2). A season ago, she earned All-Big Ten accolades, was named a semifinalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year and was an Associated Press and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention. For the second time in her career, she was named to preseason all-conference teams.

2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Women’s Basketball Teams and Polls

Coaches Big Ten Preseason Rankings

1. Iowa

2. Ohio State

3. Indiana

4. Maryland

5. Michigan

Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten Team

GRACIE BERGER, Gr., G, Indiana

Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, Indiana

CAITLIN CLARK, Jr., G, Iowa

MONIKA CZINANO, 5th-Yr., F/C, Iowa

Diamond Miller, Sr., G, Maryland

Leigha Brown, 5th-Yr., G, Michigan

Alexis Markowski, So., C/F, Nebraska

TAYLOR MIKESELL, Sr., G, Ohio State

JACY SHELDON, Sr., G, Ohio State

Makenna Marisa, Sr., G, Penn State

Coaches Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa

Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Gracie Berger, Gr., G, Indiana

Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, Indiana

CAITLIN CLARK, Jr., G, Iowa

Monika Czinano, 5th-Yr., F/C, Iowa

Diamond Miller, Sr., G, Maryland

Leigha Brown, 5th-Yr., G, Michigan

Alexis Markowski, So., C/F, Nebraska

Taylor Mikesell, Sr., G, Ohio State

JACY SHELDON, Sr., G, Ohio State

Makenna Marisa, Sr., G, Penn State

Media Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS