Fredrick Out With Stress Reaction In Left Foot

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick is out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his left foot. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

LINCOLN, Neb. — Iowa guard CJ Fredrick is out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his left foot.

Fredrick, a redshirt freshman, was in a walking boot, watching from the sidelines as the Hawkeyes warmed up before Tuesday's game against Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Fredrick started Saturday's 89-86 loss against Penn State, missing all four of his first-half shots before sitting out the second half with the injury.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said during his Monday teleconference Fredrick was questionable for the game.

"We’re looking at a variety of things on him," McCaffery said. "We want to make sure before we run him back out there that he’s ready to go. He clearly was not ready to go in the second half (against Penn State).”

Fredrick started 13 of Iowa's first 14 games this season. He missed the Dec. 3 game at Syracuse with a quadriceps injury.

Fredrick is averaging 10.3 points. He is second on the team with 38 assists.

Fredrick's absence leaves Iowa with just eight scholarship players. Guard Jordan Bohannon (hip) and forward Jack Nunge (knee) are out for the season. Freshman forward Patrick McCaffery has played just two games this season as he deals with health issues related to his 2014 treatment for thyroid cancer.

