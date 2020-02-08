The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Nebraska

Welcome to the live thread for Iowa vs. Nebraska.

Game facts

Time and place — 5:07 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Stephen Bardo, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 16-7 (7-5 Big Ten), Nebraska 7-15 (2-9)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 17 in the Associated Press poll and the USA Today coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 20-13.

Earlier this season — Nebraska won, 76-70, on Jan. 7 in Lincoln, Neb.

The lineups

Iowa — Joe Wieskamp (F, 6-6, Soph., 14.8 ppg.), Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 23.2 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 6.7 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 11.5 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 6 ppg.)

Nebraska — Yvan Ouedraogo (F, 6-9, Fr., 5.4 ppg.), Cam Mack (G, 6-2, Soph., 13 ppg.), Dachon Burke (G, 6-4, Jr., 11.4 ppg.), Haanif Cheatham (G, 6-5, Sr., 12.4 ppg.), Thorir Thorbjarnarson (G, 6-6, Jr., 8.9 ppg.)

Officials — D.J. Carstensen, Kelly Pfeiffer, Eric Curry.

The analytics

NET — Iowa 30, Nebraska 170

KenPom — Iowa 18 (Adjusted offense, 3; adjusted defense, 114), Nebraska 136 (Adjusted offense, 140; adjusted defense, 158)

Sagarin — Iowa 26, Nebraska 140

Pre-game

This was an interesting sight.

This was cool.

First half

16:55 — Iowa had four 3-pointers in the last game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes already have three. They lead 13-2 as the Huskers take a timeout.

15:45 — Iowa has made seven of its first 10 shots. The Hawkeyes have a 17-5 lead at the first media timeout.

11:20 — The Hawkeyes have cooled off a little. They are 10-of-18 from the field, but lead 25-11. Iowa has a 13-7 rebounding edge early.

7:48 — Everything has gotten chilly for the Hawkeyes, but the Huskers aren't taking advantage. Iowa has gone almost five minutes without a point, but Nebraska only has four points in that stretch. Iowa leads, 25-15.

3:19 — The Hawkeyes are scoring again. They went eight minutes without a point, missing 11 consecutive shots, as the Huskers closed to within 25-21. But Iowa answered with a 6-2 run, and leads 31-23.