Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Cal Poly

Breaking down Sunday's game between Iowa and Cal Poly.

Game facts

Time and place — 4 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN (Mike Hall, play by play; Jess Settles, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 3-1, Cal Poly 1-4

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

Series — First meeting.

Iowa lineup — Jack Nunge (F, 6-11, Soph., 6.8 ppg.), Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 23.3 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 6.5 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 7.8 ppg.), Joe Wieskamp (G, 6-6, Soph., 11.3 ppg.)

Cal Poly lineup — Tuukka Jaakkola (F, 6-10, Soph., 9.8 ppg.), Kyle Colvin (F, 6-6, Fr., 8.5 ppg.), Keith Smith (G, 6-0, Jr., 4.8 ppg.), Junior Ballard (G, 6-3, Soph., 10.8 ppg.), Jamal Smith (G, 6-3, Sr., 9.8 ppg.)

The analytics

KenPom ranking — Iowa 55, Cal Poly 328

Sagarin ranking — Iowa 71, Cal Poly 317

Fast facts

• Iowa has won 62 of its last 67 nonconference home games.

• Iowa is 10-2 against current members of the Big West Conference.

• It's a family affair today. Smith is the son of Cal Poly coach John Smith. McCaffery and his brother, Patrick, are sons of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

What to watch

Garza has been dominant to start the season. He's had three double-doubles in Iowa's first four games, and has 59 points and 22 rebounds in the last two games.

Wieskamp is coming off a 14-point game in Thursday's win over North Florida. He was 6-of-12 from the field in the game.

This game, the final preliminary game in the Las Vegas Invitational, will be Iowa's last at home until Dec. 9 against Minnesota. The Hawkeyes begin a stretch of two neutral-court games in Las Vegas and road games against Syracuse and Michigan.