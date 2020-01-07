Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Nebraska

Breaking down Tuesday's game between Iowa and Nebraska.

Game facts

Time and place — 8:07 p.m. (CST), Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

TV — BTN (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Stephen Bardo, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 10-4 (1-2 Big Ten), Nebraska 6-8 (1-2)

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

Series — Iowa leads, 20-12.

The analytics

NET — Iowa 33, Nebraska 168

KenPom — Iowa 20, Nebraska 153

Sagarin — Iowa 20, Nebraska 126

The lineups

Iowa — Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 22.5 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 7 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 7.1 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 10.3 ppg.), Joe Wieskamp (G, 6-6, Soph., 13.5 ppg.)

Nebraska — Yvan Ouedrago (F, 6-9, Fr., 6 ppg.), Cam Mack (G, 6-2, Soph., 12.6 ppg.), Dachon Burke (G, 6-4, Jr., 12.1 ppg.), Haanif Cheatham (G, 6-5, Sr., 13.3 ppg.), Thorir Thorbjarnarson (G, 6-6, Jr., 6.9 ppg)

Fast facts

• Iowa concludes a 10-game stretch that included eight games away from home. The Hawkeyes have traveled more than 8,000 miles and have played in three different time zones in the last six weeks.

• Eight of the last nine games have been played against teams in the top 90 in the NCAA's NET rankings.

• Two of the last three games played between the Hawkeyes and Huskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena have gone to overtime.

What to watch

It's all-hands-on-deck for the Hawkeyes, considering their injury/illness woes.

Fredrick is questionable. McCaffery has been battling a stomach ailment. So, the main players — Garza, Wieskamp and Toussaint — may have to play 35-40 minutes.

The Huskers are slowly finding a new identity under new coach Fred Hoiberg. They've lost five of their last six games, including a 79-62 loss to Rutgers last Friday.

This place, though, has been the site of some stunning losses for the Hawkeyes, including last season's 93-91 overtime loss in which Nebraska made 10 of its last 11 shots of the second half.