Hawkeyes At No. 33 In First NET Of The Season

Iowa's Ryan Kriener (15) works against Iowa State's Michael Jacobson in last Thursday's 84-68 win at Ames. The victory is ranked as a Quadrant 2 win by the NCAA's NET, revealed for the first time on Monday. (Reese Strickland/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Iowa was at No. 33 in the first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, released Monday morning.

The NET is used by the NCAA men's basketball tournament selection committee to help determine teams and seeding for the 68-team tournament in March.

It is, of course, mid-December, and these rankings will change considerably between now and Selection Sunday.

But it's a first look at where the Hawkeyes stand heading into their final two nonconference games — Saturday against Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago, and a Dec. 29 home game against Kennesaw State.

The resumé

NET: 33

KenPom: 21

Sagarin: 22

Average opponent NET: 126

Average opponent NET rank: 44

Record: 8-3

Big Ten record: 1-1

Nonconference record: 7-2

Road record: 2-1

Strength of schedule: 99

Nonconference strength of schedule: 110

Quadrant 1: 2-2

Quadrant 2: 2-1

Quadrant 3: 0-0

Quadrant 4: 4-0

Quadrant 1 games

San Diego State (3rd in NET, L, 83-73, neutral court)

Michigan (21st, L, 103-91, road)

Texas Tech (34th, W, 72-61, road)

Syracuse (75th, W, 68-54, road)

Upcoming games: Ohio State (1st, home, Feb. 20), Maryland (11th, home, Jan. 10; road, Jan. 30), Penn State (18th, neutral, Jan. 4; home, Feb. 29), Michigan (21st, home, Jan. 17), Michigan State (29th, away, Feb. 25), Illinois (32nd, road, March 8), Indiana (36th, road, Feb. 13), Purdue (44th, road, Feb. 5), Minnesota (48th, road, Feb. 16) 

Quadrant 2 games

DePaul (43rd, L, 93-78, home)

Minnesota (48th, W, 72-52, home)

Iowa State (82nd, W, 84-68, road)

Upcoming games: Illinois (32nd, home, Feb. 2), Purdue (44th, home, March 3)

Quadrant 3 games

Upcoming games: Wisconsin (51st, home, Jan. 27), Rutgers (61st, home, Jan. 22), Cincinnati (110th, neutral, Dec. 21), Nebraska (153rd, road, Jan. 7), Northwestern (174th, road, Jan. 14)

Quadrant 4 games

North Florida (209th, W, 83-68, home)

Oral Roberts (211th, W, 87-74, home)

Cal Poly (320th, W, 85-59, home)

SIUE (341st, W, 87-60, home)

Upcoming games: Nebraska (153rd, home, Feb. 8), Kennesaw State (339th, home, Dec. 29)

Screen Shot 2019-12-16 at 10.11.39 AM
Iowa's team sheet that the NCAA tournament selection committee would see.
