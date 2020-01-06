Resumé Watch: Hawkeyes Fall Out Of Rankings

Iowa's 89-86 loss to Penn State on Saturday was an entertaining game in a legendary venue.

But the defeat in the game at the Palestra in Philadelphia cost the Hawkeyes in the national polls.

Iowa fell out of the Associated Press and USA Today coaches rankings after the defeat. The Hawkeyes were the first team among those receiving votes, but not ranked, in the AP poll, and second among those teams in the coaches' poll.

A look at the Hawkeyes' resumé heading into this week's games — Tuesday at Nebraska and Friday at home against Maryland.

The records

Overall: 10-4

Big Ten: 1-2

Home: 6-1

Road: 2-1

Neutral: 2-2

Nonconference: 9-2

Quadrant 1: 1-3

Quadrant 2: 4-0

Quadrant 3: 1-1

Quadrant 4: 4-0

The analytics

NET: 33

BPI: 19

KenPom: 20

Sagarin: 20

Overall strength of schedule: 86

Nonconference strength of schedule: 173

Quadrant 1

San Diego State (No. 1 in NET, L, 83-73, neutral)

Penn State (17, L, 89-86, neutral)

Michigan (20, L, 103-91, road)

Texas Tech (28, W, 72-61, neutral)

Upcoming games: Michigan State (10, road, Feb. 25), Ohio State (11, home, Feb. 20), Maryland (14, home, Jan. 10; road, Jan. 30), Penn State (17, home, Feb. 29), Michigan (20, home, Jan. 17), Wisconsin (26, home, Jan. 27), Rutgers (29, home, Jan. 22), Illinois (38, road, March 8), Minnesota (40, road, Feb. 16), Indiana (46, road, Feb. 13), Purdue (48, road, Feb. 5).

Quadrant 2

Minnesota (40, W, 72-52, home)

Iowa State (81, W, 84-68, road)

Syracuse (87, W, 68-54, road)

Cincinnati (88, W, 77-70, neutral)

Upcoming games: Illinois (38, home, Feb. 2), Purdue (48, home, March 3).

Quadrant 3

DePaul (78, L, 93-78, home)

Oral Roberts (160, W, 87-74, home)

Upcoming games: Northwestern (167, road, Jan. 14), Nebraska (168, road, Jan. 7)

Quadrant 4

North Florida (175, W, 83-68, home)

Cal Poly (321, W, 85-59, home)

SIUE (337, W, 87-60, home)

Kennesaw State (347, W, 93-51, home)

Upcoming game: Nebraska (168, home, Feb. 8)

•••

Iowa's women's team has yet to move into the national polls, but the Hawkeyes are still among the leaders in the RPI.

Iowa is 13th in the RPI after Sunday's 77-51 win at Northwestern. The number could be enhanced with home games this week against Maryland (30th in the RPI) and Indiana (12th).

The resumé

Overall: 11-3

Big Ten: 2-1

Nonconference: 9-2

Home: 7-0

Road: 2-2

Neutral: 2-1

Overall strength of schedule: 7

Nonconference strength of schedule: 17

RPI 1-25: 3-0

RPI 26-50: 0-1

RPI 51-100: 1-2

RPI 101-150: 1-0

RPI 180+: 6-0