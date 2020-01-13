HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Resumé Watch: Iowa Men And Women Ranked In National Polls

Iowa's Joe Toussaint (left), Connor McCaffery (center) and Riley Till leave the court after Friday's win over Maryland. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's basketball teams are ranked at the same time for the first time this season.

The men's team moved into the USA Today coaches poll at No. 24, while just missing getting into the Associated Press poll. The women's team moved into the AP poll for the first time at No. 22.

The Hawkeye women swept ranked teams last week, defeating Indiana and Maryland at home. The men lost at Nebraska on Tuesday before an 18-point home win over Maryland on Friday.

•••

The Hawkeyes are 31st in the NCAA's men's basketball NET.

A look at Iowa's resumé:

The records

Overall: 11-5

Big Ten: 2-3

Nonconference: 9-2

Home: 7-1

Road: 2-2

Neutral: 2-2

Quadrant 1: 3-3 (2-1 nonconference)

Quadrant 2: 3-1 (2-1 nonconference)

Quadrant 3: 1-1 (1-0 nonconference)

Quadrant 4: 4-0 (4-0 nonconference)

The analytics

NET: 31

BPI: 22

KenPom: 19

Sagarin: 19

Overall strength of schedule: 83

Nonconference strength of schedule: 170

Average NET win: 181

Average NET loss: 60

Quadrant 1

San Diego State (4 in NET, L, 83-73, neutral)

Maryland (17, W, 67-49, home)

Michigan (29, L, 103-91, road)

Penn State (35, L, 89-86, neutral)

Texas Tech (36, W, 72-61, neutral)

Iowa State (71, W, 84-68, road)

Upcoming games: At Michigan State (12, Feb. 25), Ohio State (16, Feb. 20), at Maryland (17, Jan. 30), Wisconsin (25, Jan. 27), Michigan (29, Jan. 17), Rutgers (30, Jan. 22), at Illinois (33, March 8), at Purdue (34, Feb. 5), at Indiana (39, Feb. 13), at Minnesota (41, Feb. 16)

Quadrant 2

Minnesota (41, W, 72-52, home)

Cincinnati (64, W, 77-70, neutral)

Syracuse (85, W, 68-54, road)

DePaul (72, L, 93-78, home)

Upcoming games: Illinois (33, Feb. 2), Purdue (34, March 3), Penn State (35, Feb. 29)

Quadrant 3

Oral Roberts (129, W, 87-74, home)

Nebraska (159, L, 76-70, road)

Upcoming games: At Northwestern (138, Jan. 14), Nebraska (159, Feb. 8)

Quadrant 4

North Florida (220, W, 83-68, home)

Cal Poly (312, W, 85-59, home)

SIUE (339, W, 87-60, home)

Kennesaw State (348, W, 93-51, home)

Upcoming games: None.

•••

Iowa's women's team is 10th in the RPI.

A look at the Hawkeyes' resumé:

The records

Overall: 13-3

Big Ten: 4-1

Home: 9-0

Road: 2-2

Neutral: 2-1

RPI 1-25: 3-0

RPI 26-50: 2-1

RPI 51-100: 1-2

RPI 101-plus: 7-0

The analytics

RPI: 10

Strength of schedule: 9

Nonconference strength of schedule: 30

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doyle Repeats Big Ten Honor

Iowa senior guard named women's basketball player of the week.

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday Tipoff: Hawkeyes Get Back On Difficult Big Ten Road

Only five games in conference play have gone to the visiting team so far this season.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Bluder On Being In First Place

Hawkeyes move into a tie for Big Ten lead.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Meyer On Her 3-Pointers, And Sunday's Win

Iowa guard made two clutch shots in win.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Bluder And Warnock On Iowa's Offense And Leadership

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Bluder On Sunday's Win

Hawkeyes down Indiana for 30th consecutive home win.

John Bohnenkamp

View From The Top: Hawkeyes Stop Hoosiers In Double Overtime

Iowa moves into a tie for the Big Ten lead after 91-85 win.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Sweep Weekend In Indiana

Iowa wins every match in dual wins over Hoosiers, Purdue.

John Bohnenkamp

Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Purdue

Top-ranked Hawkeyes face No. 18 Purdue to complete weekend in Indiana.

John Bohnenkamp

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Indiana

Hawkeyes face No. 12 Indiana with a chance to tie for Big Ten lead.

John Bohnenkamp