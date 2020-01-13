Resumé Watch: Iowa Men And Women Ranked In National Polls

Iowa's basketball teams are ranked at the same time for the first time this season.

The men's team moved into the USA Today coaches poll at No. 24, while just missing getting into the Associated Press poll. The women's team moved into the AP poll for the first time at No. 22.

The Hawkeye women swept ranked teams last week, defeating Indiana and Maryland at home. The men lost at Nebraska on Tuesday before an 18-point home win over Maryland on Friday.

•••

The Hawkeyes are 31st in the NCAA's men's basketball NET.

A look at Iowa's resumé:

The records

Overall: 11-5

Big Ten: 2-3

Nonconference: 9-2

Home: 7-1

Road: 2-2

Neutral: 2-2

Quadrant 1: 3-3 (2-1 nonconference)

Quadrant 2: 3-1 (2-1 nonconference)

Quadrant 3: 1-1 (1-0 nonconference)

Quadrant 4: 4-0 (4-0 nonconference)

The analytics

NET: 31

BPI: 22

KenPom: 19

Sagarin: 19

Overall strength of schedule: 83

Nonconference strength of schedule: 170

Average NET win: 181

Average NET loss: 60

Quadrant 1

San Diego State (4 in NET, L, 83-73, neutral)

Maryland (17, W, 67-49, home)

Michigan (29, L, 103-91, road)

Penn State (35, L, 89-86, neutral)

Texas Tech (36, W, 72-61, neutral)

Iowa State (71, W, 84-68, road)

Upcoming games: At Michigan State (12, Feb. 25), Ohio State (16, Feb. 20), at Maryland (17, Jan. 30), Wisconsin (25, Jan. 27), Michigan (29, Jan. 17), Rutgers (30, Jan. 22), at Illinois (33, March 8), at Purdue (34, Feb. 5), at Indiana (39, Feb. 13), at Minnesota (41, Feb. 16)

Quadrant 2

Minnesota (41, W, 72-52, home)

Cincinnati (64, W, 77-70, neutral)

Syracuse (85, W, 68-54, road)

DePaul (72, L, 93-78, home)

Upcoming games: Illinois (33, Feb. 2), Purdue (34, March 3), Penn State (35, Feb. 29)

Quadrant 3

Oral Roberts (129, W, 87-74, home)

Nebraska (159, L, 76-70, road)

Upcoming games: At Northwestern (138, Jan. 14), Nebraska (159, Feb. 8)

Quadrant 4

North Florida (220, W, 83-68, home)

Cal Poly (312, W, 85-59, home)

SIUE (339, W, 87-60, home)

Kennesaw State (348, W, 93-51, home)

Upcoming games: None.

•••

Iowa's women's team is 10th in the RPI.

A look at the Hawkeyes' resumé:

The records

Overall: 13-3

Big Ten: 4-1

Home: 9-0

Road: 2-2

Neutral: 2-1

RPI 1-25: 3-0

RPI 26-50: 2-1

RPI 51-100: 1-2

RPI 101-plus: 7-0

The analytics

RPI: 10

Strength of schedule: 9

Nonconference strength of schedule: 30