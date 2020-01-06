HawkeyeMaven
Doyle Receives Big Ten Player Of The Week Award

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) was named the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week on Monday. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
John Bohnenkamp

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle was named the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week on Monday.

Doyle, a senior, averaged 24 points in wins over Illinois last Tuesday and at Northwestern on Sunday.

Doyle, a La Grange Park, Ill., native, scored a career-high 33 points in 25 minutes in the Hawkeyes' 108-72 win over Illinois. Doyle shot 78.6 percent from the field and was 9-for-9 from the free-throw line against the Illini.

Doyle had 15 points and seven assists in the 77-51 victory at Northwestern. She now has 602 assists in her career.

