HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Gustafson's Ceremony Scheduled

Iowa's Megan Gustafson (right) is hugged by coach Lisa Bluder in the closing seconds of the NCAA tournament regional semifinals win last season. (USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Iowa will retire Megan Gustafson’s No. 10 when the women's basketball team plays Michigan State on Jan. 26 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Gustafson, the consensus national women's basketball player of the year last season, ended her career with 16 Iowa records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).

Gustafson, from Port Wing, Wisconsin, was the first Big Ten player to be named the consensus national player of the year (Associated Press, ESPN, Naismith, USBWA). Gustafson had 1,001 points last season, becoming just the fourth Division I female player, and the only post player, to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season.

Gustafson is the second Iowa women's basketball player to have her number retired. Iowa retired Michelle Edwards' No. 30 in 1988.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'He Took A Chance On Me': Ferentz Speaks About Fry's Influence

John Bohnenkamp

Legendary coach described as 'a mentor and a role model.'

Video: Kriener On Expanded Role

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior should see more minutes as rotation narrows.

Video: Connor McCaffery On Cincinnati

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes play Bearcats in Chicago on Saturday.

Video: Wieskamp On Bohannon's Absence

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa will be without senior guard for the rest of the season.

Video: Garza On His Injuries

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa center had tooth knocked loose by teammate's elbow in win over Iowa State.

Garza Has Seen, And Been Hit By, Everything

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa center has been bloodied at times this season, but he keeps going.

Video: McCaffery On Iowa's Options Without Bohannon

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes could go with a bigger lineup, or maintain a four-guard look.

Video: McCaffery On Bohannon

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior guard will miss the rest of the season after Thursday's hip surgery.

Hawkeyes Begin Life Without Bohannon

John Bohnenkamp

Senior guard had surgery on his left hip on Thursday.

Duncan Becomes A Consensus All-American

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa kicker named to FWAA first team, along with Wirfs.