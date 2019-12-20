Gustafson's Ceremony Scheduled

Iowa will retire Megan Gustafson’s No. 10 when the women's basketball team plays Michigan State on Jan. 26 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Gustafson, the consensus national women's basketball player of the year last season, ended her career with 16 Iowa records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).

Gustafson, from Port Wing, Wisconsin, was the first Big Ten player to be named the consensus national player of the year (Associated Press, ESPN, Naismith, USBWA). Gustafson had 1,001 points last season, becoming just the fourth Division I female player, and the only post player, to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season.

Gustafson is the second Iowa women's basketball player to have her number retired. Iowa retired Michelle Edwards' No. 30 in 1988.