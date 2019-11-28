Meyer Leads Hawkeyes In Win Over Towson

Makenzie Meyer scored a career-high 29 points as Iowa survived a physical Towson team in a 100-72 win on Thursday in the Puerto Rico Clasico.

Meyer, a senior guard, was 11-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-7 in 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes (5-1) took control early.

"I'm really happy for Makenzie," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "She shot the ball well, and from different areas. Shot the ball well from three, but also attacked the glass and had some great back-door cuts."

Monika Czinano had 12 points, and freshmen Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock each had 11 points for the Hawkeyes.

"I was happy we had almost nine people in double-figure minutes," Bluder said. "When you're playing three games in four days, it's nice to give kids some rest. We were able to do that today."

Towson (2-4) was called for 21 fouls, compared to 14 for the Hawkeyes.

"What I was proud about is how we kept our composure," Bluder said. "I thought at times it got really rough, very physical. A team can lose their composure and do dumb things. And we didn't do that tonight."

Iowa has Friday off before playing Washington on Saturday.