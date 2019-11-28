Hawkeye
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Meyer Leads Hawkeyes In Win Over Towson

John Bohnenkamp

Makenzie Meyer scored a career-high 29 points as Iowa survived a physical Towson team in a 100-72 win on Thursday in the Puerto Rico Clasico.

Meyer, a senior guard, was 11-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-7 in 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes (5-1) took control early.

"I'm really happy for Makenzie," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "She shot the ball well, and from different areas. Shot the ball well from three, but also attacked the glass and had some great back-door cuts."

Monika Czinano had 12 points, and freshmen Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock each had 11 points for the Hawkeyes.

"I was happy we had almost nine people in double-figure minutes," Bluder said. "When you're playing three games in four days, it's nice to give kids some rest. We were able to do that today."

Towson (2-4) was called for 21 fouls, compared to 14 for the Hawkeyes.

"What I was proud about is how we kept our composure," Bluder said. "I thought at times it got really rough, very physical. A team can lose their composure and do dumb things. And we didn't do that tonight."

Iowa has Friday off before playing Washington on Saturday.

  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Breakdown: Iowa vs. Nebraska

John Bohnenkamp
0

Hawkeyes face Huskers to close the regular season.

Bluder Wins 400th With Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa takes victory in first game at Puerto Rico Clasico.

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa At The Las Vegas Invitational

John Bohnenkamp
0

Hawkeyes open two-day tournament with game against No. 12 Texas Tech.

Sleep-Dalton Has Enjoyed The Challenge Of Big Ten Weather

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa punter hasn't had a problem with the late-season cold.

Tracy Wants To Be 'Electric' Company

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa wide receiver doesn't care about where he's at on the field, because he wants the ball.

The Tuesday Quotebook: Hawkeyes Face A Grind To The End

John Bohnenkamp
0

Last three games have been decided by 15 points.

Video: Tracy On His Development

John Bohnenkamp
0

Redshirt freshman has become one of Iowa's top receivers.

Video: Stanley On Blocking Out The Outside Noise

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa quarterback will finish among the Hawkeyes' all-time statistical leaders.

Video: Golston On Iowa's Defensive Success

John Bohnenkamp
0

Hawkeyes have allowed just 12.2 points per game this season.

Video: Koerner On Nebraska's Offense

John Bohnenkamp
0

Hawkeyes will be challenged by Huskers' scheme.