Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Drake

Breaking down Saturday's women's basketball game between Iowa and Drake.

Game facts

Time and place — 6 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN-Plus (Online only)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 8-2, Drake 7-3

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

RPI — Iowa 20, Drake 23

Series — Iowa leads, 26-25. The Hawkeyes have won 16 of the last 17.

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 14.9 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 15.2 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.1 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 15.1 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 6.7 ppg.)

Drake — Brenni Rose (F/G, 6-0, Sr., 8.5 ppg.), Sara Rhine (F, 6-1, Sr., 19.1 ppg.), Becca Hittner (G, 6-0, Sr., 16.3 ppg.), Maddie Monahan (G, 5-8, Jr., 7.2 jpg), Kierra Collier (G, 5-6, Soph., 9.3 ppg.)

What to watch

It's the last nonconference game for the Hawkeyes, who have dominated this series in recent seasons.

Czinano will be a difficult matchup for the Bulldogs, so look for the Hawkeyes to go to her early.

Drake is coming off a 93-84 loss at Oklahoma, and the Bulldogs have played the 24th toughest schedule nationally.

Rhine will also be a difficult cover for the Hawkeyes — Ollinger seems to be ticketed for that role.