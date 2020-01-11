Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Indiana

Breaking down Sunday's game between Iowa and Indiana.

Game facts

Time and place — 4 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 12-3 (3-1 Big Ten), Indiana 14-2 (4-0)

Rankings — Indiana is No. 12 in the Associated Press poll and No. 13 in the USA Today/WBCA poll.

RPI — Indiana is 10th, Iowa is 11th.

Series — Iowa leads, 52-27.

Lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 14.9 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 17.3 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.9 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.8 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 6.9 ppg.)

Indiana — Aleksa Gulbe (F, 6-3, Soph., 8.9 ppg.), Brenna Wise (F, 6-0, Sr., 9.9 ppg.), Jaelynn Penn (G, 5-10, Jr., 9.8 ppg.), Ali Patberg (G, 5-11, Jr., 13.4 ppg.), Grace Berger (G, 6-0, Soph., 12.6 ppg.)

Fast facts

• Iowa leads the nation in assist/field goal percentage (.747) with 301 assists on 403 field goals.

• The Hawkeyes are averaging 79.7 points per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten and 15th nationally.

• Iowa leads the Big Ten in assists (314), assists per game (20.9), 3-pointers (129) and 3-pointers per game (8.6).

What to watch

The Hawkeyes have a chance to move into a tie for first place in the Big Ten — they trail the Hoosiers by one game.

They'll get them at home, where the winning streak is now at 29, second-best currently in NCAA Division I play.

Iowa is coming off a bruising 66-61 win over Maryland on Thursday night. The Hoosiers ruined the Hawkeyes' chances at a share of the Big Ten regular-season title last season with a 75-73 win, but the Hawkeyes got even with a win in the Big Ten Tournament.

Six of Iowa's next nine games are on the road, so keeping the home streak going is essential for the Hawkeyes heading into the meat of the Big Ten schedule.