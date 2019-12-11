Hawkeye
Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Iowa State

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle reacts during last season's game against Iowa State. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Wednesday's women's basketball game between Iowa and Iowa State.

Game facts

Time and place — 7 p.m., Hilton Coliseum, Ames

TV — FS1 (Ron Thulin, play-by-play; Stacey Dales, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network.

Records — Iowa 6-2, Iowa State 6-1

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

Series — Iowa leads 27-22.

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 14.4 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.8 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.3 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 7 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 7.3 ppg.)

Iowa State — Ines Nezerwa (F, 6-3, Sr., 9.1 ppg.), Kristin Scott (C, 6-3, Jr., 13.7 ppg.), Rae Johnson (G, 5-7, Jr., 9.4 ppg.), Ashley Joens (G, 6-0, Soph., 21.9 ppg.), Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw (G, 5-10, Fr., 7.1 ppg.)

Fast facts

• Iowa State is 10-1 against Iowa at home in Bill Fennelly's career as the Cyclones' coach.

• Iowa has a three-game winning streak in the series.

• The game is part of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Iowa leads the series this year, 7-6.

What to watch

Another in-state road test for the Hawkeyes, who lost, 88-66, at Northern Iowa on Nov. 17.

Joens will be the main focus of Iowa's defense. The Iowa City native leads the Big 12, and ranks 10th nationally, in scoring at 21.9 points per game. She is the only player in the nation averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 40 percent or better from the floor.

Joens struggled against the Hawkeyes last season, going 1-of-10 from the field, but Iowa can't count on that kind of shooting performance cropping up again.

Iowa State has won five consecutive games. The Hawkeyes have won four of their last five.

