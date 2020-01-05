The Takeaways: Hawkeyes' Defense Silences Northwestern

Northwestern's defense has been one of the best in women's basketball this season.

Iowa showed on Sunday that its offense had the answer.

Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures in the 77-51 win at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Northwestern came into the game with the best scoring defense in the Big Ten, and sixth-best nationally, giving up an average of 51.2 points per game.

The Hawkeyes passed that mark in the third quarter.

Iowa's point total was the most surrendered by the Wildcats this season. Northwestern was coming off a win over No. 12 Maryland in which the Wildcats held the Terrapins to just 58 points.

Iowa shot 61.5 percent in the first quarter, 66.7 percent in the fourth quarter, and 53.7 percent for the game.

But the Hawkeyes' defense was just as good. Northwestern shot 35.7 percent for the game. And, when Iowa scored just nine second-quarter points, the Hawkeyes held the Wildcats to just eight.

Some takeaways from the game:

Celebrate the assist

That's the Hawkeyes' philosophy, and it worked effectively in Sunday's game.

Iowa had 24 assists on 29 field goals (82.8 percent). That's better than the Hawkeyes' nation-leading 74.1 percent.

Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes with seven assists in 28 minutes despite being hit with first-half foul trouble. Every Iowa starter had at least one assist.

Double-double Ollinger

Senior Amanda Ollinger has been thriving as a starter this season.

Ollinger had just five starts in her first three seasons, but has started every game this season. She had her second consecutive double-double in this game — 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Ollinger is averaging career highs in points (7.2) and rebounds (9.1). She also has 18 blocked shots — her career season high was 13 as a sophomore.

Unstoppable Czinano

Center Monika Czinano led the Hawkeyes with 21 points, making 9-of-14 shots.

Czinano is shooting 71.4 percent from the field, still the best among NCAA Division I players.

Resumé builder

It's never too early, once you get into conference play, to think about resumé-building wins, but this was one for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa, ranked 16th in the RPI coming into the game, now adds a road win and a victory over a Northwestern team that was 18th in the RPI.