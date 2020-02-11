Bracketology: Hawkeyes Are Either 5 Or 6

A consensus is forming around Iowa in this final weeks of bracketology heading into Selection Sunday.

• The Hawkeyes are somewhere between a 5 and 6 seed.

• They likely aren't going to be playing close to home in the first weekend.

Iowa is at No. 28 in the NET, the formula used by the NCAA selection committee to help choose at-large teams and seed the 68-team field.

A look at where various bracketologists had Iowa on Tuesday.

• Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com — 6 seed, East Region, vs. Florida

• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com — 6 seed, East Region, vs. Rhode Island

• NBCSports.com — 5 seed, Midwest Region, vs. UNI

• Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News — 5 seed, Midwest Region, vs. Furman

• BracketWAG.com — 5 seed, Midwest Region, vs. East Tennessee State.

•••

Iowa's women's basketball team is still being projected as a host for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN.com's Charlie Creme had the Hawkeyes as a No. 4 seed in the Portland Region.

It would be a loaded bracket. Creme has the Hawkeyes playing Stony Brook in the first round, with Missouri State, a 5 seed, playing 12th seed Duke in the other game.