HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Bracketology: Hawkeyes Are A 2 Seed

John Bohnenkamp

Luka Garza's return to the Iowa men's basketball team for his senior season has helped maintain the high expectations for the Hawkeyes heading into the 2020-21 season.

It's reflected in the updated Bracketology by ESPN's Joe Lunardi, released Monday.

The Hawkeyes are a 2 seed in the South Region in Lunardi's updated bracket, playing 15 seed Siena in Detroit in the first round, which would lead to an interesting story line — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery's previous job as head coach was at Siena.

Arizona State, the 7 seed, would play 10 seed Oklahoma on the other side of the bracket.

Baylor, Gonzaga, Virginia and Villanova are the 1 seeds in each region. Iowa, fellow Big Ten team Wisconsin, Kansas and Duke are the 2 seeds.

The Hawkeyes are in the top 10 in many of the preseason rankings, including several top-fives.

Iowa is coming off a 20-11 season in which the Hawkeyes finished 11-9 in the Big Ten.

The five starters from last season — Garza, CJ Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp, Joe Toussaint and Connor McCaffery — return, as does fifth-year senior Jordan Bohannon, who has 102 starts in his career. And forward Jack Nunge had 14 starts in the 2017-18 season as a true freshman.

That's a deep, experienced roster, and the numbers back it up.

The Hawkeyes will have a starting lineup that has accumulated 311 starts, the most of any of the Big Ten teams that are considered NCAA Tournament contenders.

Iowa's lineup has also 10,162 minutes, second-most in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin’s probable starting lineup of 10,587 minutes.

It's a main reason why the Hawkeyes are considered to be one of the favorites in not just the Big Ten race, but the national title chase as well.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa Players, Parents Continue To React To A Season In Peril

As Big Ten continues to weigh options, Hawkeyes are unhappy with the news.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Ferentz: 'You Guys Want To Play'

Iowa coach addresses team after Monday workout.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Reports 15 Positive COVID-19 Tests In Athletic Department Last Week

A total of 338 tests were administered during the period.

John Bohnenkamp

The Live Thread: Will Big Ten Cancel Season?

Iowa canceled its morning practice amid reports that there would be no college football season in the fall of 2020.

John Bohnenkamp

Like Everyone Else, Ferentz Waits For Answers

Iowa football coach says in radio interview that practices have been at 'walk-through tempo.'

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

With College Football Season On The Brink, Iowa Players Speak Out

Hawkeyes voice support for playing as Big Ten presidents consider cancellation or postponement.

John Bohnenkamp

Masks, Face Shields: The New Look Of Iowa Football For 2020

Hawkeyes get through their first practice as August becomes a countdown to a season that has its doubts.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Big Ten Pauses Progress To Padded Practices

Teams must remain in helmets only for workouts.

John Bohnenkamp

Missouri Valley Football Conference Pushes League Season Back To Spring

FCS conference, which includes UNI, will play 8 league games in early 2021.

John Bohnenkamp

Martin Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa wide receiver played one season after transferring from Michigan.

John Bohnenkamp