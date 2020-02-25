Bracketology: Hawkeyes All Over The Place

Bracketologists aren't going to agree, and we know that.

But the fluctuation is seeding of Iowa in various brackets is a sign that a.) everything is fluid at this point because b.) there is so much parity after the top 5-6 teams in college basketball.

Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News and the Big Ten Network has Iowa as a 4 seed.

At least two mock brackets have the Hawkeyes as a 7 seed.

And there's still a lot of basketball left to be played in the next three weeks before Selection Sunday.

Breaking down the mock brackets:

• Jim Root, Sports Illustrated: 7 seed, Midwest, vs. USC, in St. Louis

• Ky McKeon, Sports Illustrated, 6 seed, South, vs. North Carolina State, in Albany.

• Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 6 seed, West, vs. Utah State, in St. Louis

• Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 5 seed, South, vs. Richmond or Wichita State, Cleveland.

• Mike DeCourcy, FOX/Big Ten Network: 4 seed, South, vs. Liberty

• Dave Ommen, NBC Sports: 6 seed, South, vs. Utah State, Albany

• Stadium: 5 seed, East, vs. Providence or NC State, Omaha

• Ryan Fagan, Sporting News: 6 seed

• BracketWAG: 5 seed, East, vs. Liberty

• Bracket Matrix: 6 seed

•••

ESPN's Charlie Creme has boosted the Iowa women's basketball team to a 3 seed in his latest Bracketology.

Creme has the Hawkeyes playing host to the first weekend of the tournament as a 3 in the Dallas Regional, playing Marist. He has Princeton playing Tennessee on the other side of the bracket. That would make a possible second-round matchup between the Hawkeyes and Princeton a rematch from earlier this season, when Iowa won in overtime, 77-75, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The other interesting part of this bracket has Drake as an 8 seed and Iowa State a 10 seed in the Dallas Regional. Iowa defeated both teams this season.