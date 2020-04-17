HawkeyeMaven
The Breakdown: Patrick McCaffery

John Bohnenkamp

Any doubts that Iowa coach Fran McCaffery would redshirt his son, Patrick, in his first season with the Hawkeyes were cast aside during a summer interview session.

Patrick, Fran McCaffery said, would play.

He did play for two games — actually three, counting the Hawkeyes' exhibition game — before he sat out the rest of the season as he dealt with health issues related to his thyroid cancer six years ago.

It was unclear how much playing time McCaffery would have gotten in Iowa's frontcourt this season, but as injuries began to mount and the Hawkeyes' roster dwindled, he could have provided significant minutes in the Big Ten season.

McCaffery played 16 minutes and scored four points in Iowa's season opener against SIUE, then had two points in 11 minutes in a loss to DePaul.

McCaffery, at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds, could play a key role in Iowa's rotation next season. He can shoot from the outside — he finished his high school career as the leading scorer at Iowa City West High School — and he can get to the rim for rebounds.

He'll need a good offseason to get stronger and get the health issues in check. The Hawkeyes have a deep rotation last season, but there is room to ease him into the frontcourt.

He's had a full year of being around the program, and getting a better view of the game from his spot on the bench. If his health issues can be controlled, McCaffery can find minutes on next season's team.

Basketball

