Brown: Brock Purdy Run Resembles Kevin Gamble Rise

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The latest Wally Pipp-Lou Gehrig story in professional sports hits close to home.

Pipp, the starting first baseman for the New York Yankees, took himself out of a 1925 game because of a headache. He was replaced by Gehrig, who had three hits and never left the starting lineup.

Now it’s former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy spinning the latest sequel. Purdy, a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers, was the third-string quarterback until injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo gave him a chance. With Purdy behind center, the 49ers won their last five regular-season games as well as two more in the NFL Playoffs to reach Sunday's NFC title game against Philadelphia.

Iowa fans are quick to point out that Purdy was 0-4 against the Hawkeyes while at Iowa State. And equally quick to point out the role that former Iowa standout turned NFL All-Pro tight end George Kittle has played in San Francisco’s late-season run.

But Purdy’s play deserves all the attention it gets. It’s a great story. And it also reminds me of another one involving a former Hawkeye who got his big break because of an injury and made the most of it.

I’m talking about Kevin Gamble, who got his foot in the NBA door because of an injury to Larry Bird and turned it into a 10-year NBA career.

Gamble, from Springfield, Ill., signed with Iowa in 1985 after two seasons at Lincoln College.

Gamble played sparingly for Coach George Raveling at Iowa, averaging 2.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and eight minutes a game as a junior in 1985-86.

Tom Davis became the new coach when Raveling left for USC, and Iowa had one of its best seasons ever in 1986-87. The Hawkeyes won their first 18 games to move to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the first time ever. Iowa won a school-record 30 games and lost to Nevada-Las Vegas, 84-81, in an NCAA Elite Eight game.

Davis moved the 6-foot-5 Gamble from small forward to shooting guard, and started him in 33 of Iowa’s 35 games that 1986-87 season. Gamble averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds and hit the most memorable shot of the season, a jumper from the top of the key in the final seconds to beat Oklahoma, 93-91, in an NCAA Sweet 16 game.

“I had my feet set and didn’t hesitate to shoot it,” Gamble said, 25 years later. ”Right away, you know you’ve done something special.”

Gamble was drafted by Portland in the third round of the NBA Draft, the 63rd selection overall. After playing just 19 minutes, the Trailblazers released him on Dec. 9, 1987.

Gamble landed with the Quad City Thunder of the Continental Basketball Association in 1988, averaging 21.1 points. He later played in the Philippine Basketball Association, and for the Chicago Express of the World Basketball League.

Gamble rejoined the Quad City Thunder in the fall of 1988. But after averaging 27.8 points for the first 12 games, the Boston Celtics came calling.

With Bird sidelined after heel surgery to remove bone spurs, the Celtics were shopping for help. Gamble’s agent, Ron Grinker, called and said Boston was interested.

“Some other teams were interested, but when I heard to Celtics called, my eyes lit up,” Gamble told the Boston Globe. “They said they wanted to look at me, but I guess by bringing me in this early, they must be pretty serious.”

Gamble signed with the Celtics on Dec. 15, 1988. Boston’s coach at the time was Jimmy Rodgers, himself a former Iowa basketball player and father of Hawkeye quarterback Matt Rodgers.

“Kevin showed excellent ability and potential, regardless of his position,” Jimmy Rodgers told the Globe. “It would have been nice to find a guy that fit our exact specifications, but the quality of size out there didn’t get us too excited.”

So instead of playing for the Thunder against the LaCrosse Catbirds on Dec. 16, Gamble suited up for the Celtics for a game against the Los Angeles Lakers and Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy in Boston Garden. He played a minute in the Celtics’ 110-96 victory.

Gamble’s second break came later that season, when Dennis Johnson joined Bird on the sidelines with torn left ankle ligaments. Gamble made his first career NBA start on April 14, 1989. He scored 20 points, added 10 assists and seven rebounds in a 113-104 victory.

“The last time I had a game like this was in 1987,” Gamble told the Globe afterwards. “Against Oklahoma (in the NCAA Tournament), I hit a last-second shot to win the game.”

When Gamble had first reported to Celtics practice after signing, Danny Ainge nicknamed him “Oscar.” It stuck.

“But now I just call him the ‘Big O,’” Kevin McHale said after the game, in reference to the great Oscar Robertson.

Gamble was greeted by a minute-long standing ovation from the Boston Garden crowd after his successful debut as a starter.

“I knew if I got my opportunity I could play well,” Gamble said. “I would hope I’ve earned respect. I hope I’ll be in the league for a long time. I’d rather be sitting on the bench here than a star in the CBA.”

Gamble’s NBA career took off shortly after. He started 10 games in 1989-90, then was a permanent fixture in the Celtics lineup the next four seasons. He averaged 15.6 points with 76 starts in 1990-91; 13.5 points with 77 starts in 1991-92; 13.3 points with 58 starts in 1992-93; and 11.5 points with 28 starts in 1993-94.

From Boston, Gamble continued his career with the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings before being released in February of 1998. Gamble played in 649 games over his 10-season career, and finished with 6,154 points, 1,457 rebounds and 14,508 minutes played.

He later turned to coaching. He was the head coach at the University of Illinois-Springfield, then was on Keno Davis’s staff at both Providence and Central Michigan. Gamble has been with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors since 2018. He is currently the team’s Advance Scout.