BTN Will Unveil All-Decade Teams

The Big Ten Network will be unveiling its All-Decade Teams for football and men's basketball, beginning Monday.

Basketball announcements will be featured on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube beginning Monday with the third team. The second team will be announced on Tuesday, with the first team on Wednesday. The coach of the decade will be named on Thursday, with the player of the decade on Friday.

The schedule for football announcements, which will also be on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube:

June 29 — Running backs and linebackers

June 30 — Offensive linemen.

July 1 — Tight ends and defensive backs

July 2 — Wide receivers and defensive linemen

July 3 — Quarterback, kicker, punter, all-purpose player, and coach of the decade.

Dave Revsine, Mike Hall and Rick Pizzo will announce the selections, along with interviews from both panelists and players recapping each honoree. On the Saturday and Sundays following the selections (June 27-28 and July 4-5), classic games featuring All-Decade Team players will be scheduled, in addition to a B1G Show recapping the week’s highlights.

The BTN All-Decade Basketball Awards will also feature custom artwork from designer and illustrator Robb Harskamp.

The selections were voted on by 24 panelists for each sport, made up of BTN/FOX Sports analysts and staff members, in addition to journalists that cover the Big Ten.

The panels:

Basketball — Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic; John U. Bacon, Author; Stephen Bardo, BTN/FOX Sports; John Beilein, BTN; Ben Brust, BTN; Brian Butch, BTN; Lisa Byington, BTN; Mike DeCourcy, The Sporting News; Len Elmore, Fox Sports; Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated; Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune; Mike Hall, BTN; Robbie Hummel, BTN/ESPN; Andy Katz, BTN/FOX Sports/NCAA; Steve Lavin, FOX Sports; Tim Miles, BTN/FOX Sports; Shon Morris, BTN; Rick Pizzo, BTN; Dave Revsine, BTN; Alex Roux, BTN; Jess Settles, BTN; Harold Shelton, BTN; Bob Wenzel, BTN/FOX Sports; Brent Yarina, BTN

Football — Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic; John U. Bacon, Author; Lisa Byington, BTN; Charles Davis, CBS Sports; Gerry DiNardo, BTN; Bruce Feldman, FOX Sports; Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated; Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune; Howard Griffith, BTN; Mike Hall, BTN; Stanley Jackson, BTN; Joel Klatt, FOX Sports; James Laurinaitis, BTN; J Leman, BTN; Chuck Long, BTN; Glen Mason, BTN; Urban Meyer, BTN/FOX Sports; Matt Millen, BTN; Joshua Perry, BTN; Rick Pizzo, BTN; Dave Revsine, BTN; Alex Roux, BTN; Harold Shelton, BTN; Brent Yarina, BTN