Iowa's Caitlin Clark 1st-Team AP All-American

Team(s)
Iowa Hawkeyes

Caitlin Clark (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named a first team AP All-American and senior Monika Czinano was named an AP All-America honorable mention, the Associated Press announced on Wednesday.

Clark and Czinano are two of nine Hawkeyes to be named AP All-Americans. Clark’s first-team honor is the second AP All-America recognition of her career after earning second-team honors as a freshman, and Czinano’s honorable-mention nod is the first of her career. They sit among Hawkeye greats Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, Samantha Logic, Jaime Printy, Kachine Alexander, Cara Consuegra, and Amy Herrig. P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder has coached eight of the nine AP All-Americans.

In 30 games this season, Clark, a Des Moines, Iowa, native leads the nation in assists per game (7.9), total assists (236), points per game (27.4), total points (821), free throws made (189), triple doubles (5) and 30-point games (11).

Clark registered five triple-doubles this season, leading the country in most career triple-doubles by an active player with six. Clark’s six career triple-doubles ties former Hawkeye Sam Logic’s Big Ten record (2011-15) for most in a career and ties for the fifth most single season (5) and career (6) triple-doubles in NCAA Division I history.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In January, Clark joined the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Hardin, Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only NBA, WNBA, Division I men’s and women’s basketball to record back-to-back 30-point triple doubles since 2000. She is one of 10 women’s basketball players (15 times) to register back-to-back triple doubles in their careers — the only NCAA player (male or female) to do so with 30-plus points in the pair.

Clark broke the 1,000-career point barrier against Evansville in early January and became the fastest Division I player (men’s or women’s) to reach 1,500 career points over the last 20 seasons, reaching the feat in 56 games.

Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Year and earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors and also was named a Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Finalist and to the WBCA Wade Trophy Midseason Watch List, John R. Wooden Award National Ballot Top-15 and a Dawn Staley Award Finalist.

In 30 games this season, Czinano averaged 21.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and led the country, shooting 67.8 from the field.

The Watertown, Minnesota, native registered two double-doubles. She ranks seventh in field goals made (259), 13th in points per game (21.1) and 14th in total points (611). Czinano also earned the third All-Big Ten honor of her career.

