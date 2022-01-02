Caitlin Clark Leads Iowa Women with Record Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 21 ranked Iowa women’s basketball team set multiple career bests in its, 93-56, win over the Evansville Purple Aces. The Hawkeyes shot 51 percent from the field goal and forced 20 turnovers.

‘I want to thank Evansville for coming,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder. “We need games, we need reps, and we needed to get going by someone other than ourselves. We hope to play Thursday against Northwestern, but this game against Evansville gave us an opportunity to play before Big Ten play resumes.”

Sophomore Caitlin Clark’s 44 points register a new record for most points scored in a women’s game inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Des Moines, Iowa, native also broke 1,000 points becoming the fastest Big Ten athlete and 8th NCAA player to reach the milestone.

Freshman Addison O’Grady became the third player of the season and recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior Gabbie Marshall scored a season-high 13 points and senior Tomi Taiwo along with sophomore Kylie Feuerbach both pulled down season-best rebounds, five apiece.

“I thought our start to the game was really good. Second-quarter we had a dip down there, but again very pleased that we got to play today,” Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes started the second quarter, forcing two turnovers to go on an 8-point run. O’Grady had six of the 15 points scored.

Iowa carried its momentum, with seven players contributing to the 32 points in the third quarter. The Hawkeyes scored 14 points off seven turnovers from the Purple Aces and shot 59 percent from field-goal range.

GAME NOTES

Sophomore Caitlin Clark tallied five points with 5:04 left in the first quarter, breaking the 1,000-point barrier — the fastest Big Ten women’s basketball athlete and the eighth NCAA athlete to the mile marker in 40 games or less. Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell previously held the record with 1,000 in 41 games during the 2016-17 season. She is only the second NCAA athlete in the last 25 years to tally 1,000 games in 40 games or less — Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne did it in 38 games (2011-12).

Freshman Addison O’Grady recorded her first career double-double, knocking down 14 points and pulling in 12 rebounds.

Clark set her career and the Carver-Hawkeye arena record with 44 points – the previous record was set by Amy Harrig with 42 points against Northwestern on Jan. 14, 1999. Her 18 made baskets is also a Carver-Hawkeye Arena record. Senior Monika Czinano previous registered the record with 17 against Northwestern on Jan. 28, 2021 – Megan Gustafson and Amy Harrig also recorded 17 in a game during their careers.

Seniors Tomi Taiwo and Logan Cook made their first career starts.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, January 6 for Big Ten action against Northwestern. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on BTN. Tickets can be purchased online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.