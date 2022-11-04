Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano on Naismith Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year post player Monika Czinano was named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List on Friday. This is the eighth preseason honor for Clark and the fourth for Czinano.

Clark has been tabbed as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, All-Big Ten by coaches and media (unanimous), Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List, AP All-American (unanimous), and The Athletic Player of the Year.

A season ago, Clark led the country in points (27.0) and assists (8.0) per game, total points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). The West Des Moines, Iowa, native also was recognized as Big Ten Player of the Year and was a Naismith and Wooden Award finalist in 2022.

Czinano returns to the Hawkeyes after leading the nation in field-goal percentage (.679), ranking sixth in field goals made (277), 11th in total points (656) and 12th in points per contest (21.2). A season ago, she earned All-Big Ten accolades, was named a semifinalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year and was an Associated Press and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention. She was named to both of the preseason all-conference teams and the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Watch List.

The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes are set to open the 2022-23 regular season against Southern on Monday at 8:31 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tickets are available for all home contests by calling the ticket office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.