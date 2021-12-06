Caitlin Clark B1G Player of Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

The honor is the 24th of her career. Earlier this season, Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll (Nov. 15). As a freshman she tallied a Big Ten-best 13 Freshman of the Week honors, a Big Ten-Freshman record five Player of the Week honors, and four Player of the Week Honor Roll nods.

In two games last week, Clark averaged 23 points, 10 assists and 9.5 rebounds, and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. She added three steals and a block to fill her stat line for the week.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to their first Big Ten win of the season with a team-high, 24 points against Michigan State. She added 12 assists and 10 rebounds to register her second triple-double of the season and the third of her career. The West Des Moines, Iowa, native is the second active NCAA Division I student-athlete to record three in their career – Indiana’s Grace Berger also has three career triple-doubles.

Clark’s third triple-double makes her the second Hawkeye in program history to record three or more triple doubles – former Hawkeye Sam Logic tallied six in her career. Clark’s triple-double is also the first for a Hawkeye against a Big Ten opponent since Logic had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists at Purdue (Feb. 16, 2014).

Clark and the Hawkeyes return to action Wednesday in Ames, Iowa, against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.