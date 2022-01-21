Caitlin Clark Leads Iowa Over Minnesota

Box Score

Minneapolis — The University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team shot 58.8 percent from the field in its, 105-49, win against Minnesota on Thursday night inside Williams Arena in Minneapolis. It marked the largest margin of victory over a Big Ten opponent and third largest margin of victory over an opponent in program history.

Hawkeye sophomore Caitlin Clark registered her second-consecutive, fourth season and fifth career triple-double with 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Clark is the only Big Ten women’s basketball player to record a triple-double in back-to-back games and four triple-doubles in a single season.

“Caitlin showed why she is one of the most special players in America,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder. “I thought we had great defensive effort by Gabbie Marshall, and we have been telling this team, as soon as we find our 3-point shot, we will be dangerous. We showed that tonight. I am really happy for our team, and that third quarter was special.”

Iowa went an 11-point run in the first quarter to take a, 20-6 lead. Senior Monika Czinano and Clark both scored six points. Iowa would pull down five offensive rebounds, scoring 10 points in the paint.

Clark netted 15 of the 27 points scored in the second to help give Iowa a 47-34 lead going into half.

The Hawkeyes came out with vengeance in the third. The team began the half with a 10-0 run with contributions from Czinano and junior McKenna Warnock, before going on another 11-0 run. Junior Gabbie Marshall scored 10 points, going 4-for-4 from the field. Clark and Czinano scored 10 points apiece. Iowa shot 72.2 percent from the field and 3-for-5 from the 3-point range to outscore the Gophers 37-12 in the third frame.

Six players contributed in the fourth quarter, giving Iowa a, 105-49, win over the Gophers.

NOTES:

· Iowa broke its most-consecutive 3-pointer field goal streak with nine back-to-back 3-pointers, starting with a first quarter bucket (5:43) by junior McKenna Warnock and extending to a third-quarter 3-pointer by junior Gabbie Marshall. Clark (4), Marshall (3), Warnock (1) and senior Tomi Taiwo (1) contributed to the record.

· Three Hawkeyes scored in double figures, including Clark (35), senior Monika Czinano (23) and junior Gabbie Marshall (16).

· Marshall was 6-for-7 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and added four steals and three assists on the night.

