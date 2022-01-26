Caitlin Clark Sets B1G Assist Record

Box Score

State College, Pennsylvania — The No. 23 Iowa women’s basketball team recorded its second most points over a Big Ten opponent, defeating Penn State, 107-79, on Tuesday night inside Bryce Jordan Center.

“We shot the ball really well,” Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder said.

“We shot 59 percent from the field and 52 percent from the 3-point range. We passed the ball really well; I mean 38 assists and Caitlin with 17 assists is awesome. McKenna had an unbelievable game today, as well as Gabbie Marshall. Our bench came in and shot the ball, so I am really happy being 4-0 on the road in the Big Ten.”

Four Hawkeyes scored in double-figures, including junior McKenna Warnock, who registered a career-high 25 points, senior Monika Czinano netted 24, junior Gabbie Marshall recorded 12, and sophomore Caitlin Clark scored 20.

Clark registered her ninth season and 19th career double-double with 20 points and 17 assists, breaking the Big Ten record to assists in a regular-season conference game.

Five players contributed in the first quarter with back-to-back three pointers from Marshall and sophomore Kylie Feuerbach to give Iowa a, 25-17 lead going into the second. Warnock had eight of the 25 points while Clark dished out five assists.

Iowa shot 71 percent from the three going five-for-seven and shooting 52 percent from the field in the second quarter. Marshall made her second three of the quarter to increase the lead to 10. Clark scored 12 of the team’s 27 points in the second period to take a 52-47 lead going into the half.

Warnock scored 12 of Iowa’s 27 points in the third quarter, netting six of those during a 10-point scoring run from the Hawkeyes. Czinano made a layup off a Nittany Lion turnover to increase the lead to 20 going into the fourth. Iowa forced seven turnovers, capitalizing with nine points and scored 20 of its 27 points from the paint.

The Hawkeye bench kept the momentum going in the fourth scoring 15 of the teams 28 points. Senior Tomi Taiwo made a fast-break layup after recording a steal. Freshman Addison O’Grady and AJ Ediger scored six and four points, respectfully, to give Iowa the 28-point victory.

NOTES

Iowa’s 107 points mark the second-most points that the Hawkeyes have registered over a Big Ten opponent. Iowa recorded 108 over Illinois on Dec. 31, 2019.

Iowa tallied 37 assists to break the program’s single-game record – previously the record was 36 against North Carolina Central (Nov. 17, 2018)

Sophomore Caitlin Clark broke the Iowa single-game assist record, tallying 17 and breaking the Big Ten record for assists in a regular-season Big Ten game. Former Hawkeye Kathleen Doyle previously held the Iowa record with 15 assists (Nebraska; 2/6/20) and Illinois’ Maggie Acuna held the conference mark (Wisconsin; 1/15/06)

Four Hawkeyes scored in double-figures, including junior McKenna Warnock (25), senior Monika Czinano (24), Clark (20), and junior Gabbie Marshall (12). All four registered double figures by halftime – Clark (12), Marshall (12), Warnock (11), and Czinano (25). Warnock’s 25 points are a career-best

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes stay on the road, traveling to Evanston, Illinois, on Friday to face Northwestern inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G+ – a paid subscription service.