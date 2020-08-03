It's Not A Gamble For Garza

Luka Garza didn’t want to leave any stones unturned in his decision-making process.

Garza talked with NBA teams, professional teams in Europe, and his current teammates and coaches before coming to a conclusion: he’s coming back.

“The team that we could have and the potential and the history we could make is something that I feel like years from now, I would have regretted not being a part of,” Garza said.

In that sense, his decision is anything but a gamble.

After last season came to a screeching halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s unfinished business in Iowa City. Garza knows that.

“I didn’t want to make a decision based on an unknown,” he said.

What we do know, though, is that on paper, Iowa’s roster is loaded. From top to bottom, the Hawkeyes boast some of the country’s best depth. Iowa has shooters all across the perimeter, and with Garza manning the paint, it's a big-man's dream.

But even with the uncertain future of college hoops, Garza's decision felt natural the moment he made it.

Luka’s father Frank said he wanted his son to reach a decision a few days before announcing it, as he came to terms with his decision on Aug. 29.

“I wanted him to have five days (to think) if he had buyer's remorse,” Frank Garza said.

He didn’t.

“I slept on it and felt just as good as the night before,” Luka Garza said on Sunday.

Garza had other routes he could have chosen — there was legitimate interest from NBA teams, and European clubs offered him significant deals, including a shoe deal as added incentive.

“He didn’t feel like having the money and all that stuff was important enough to overlook the principle of the matter,” Frank Garza said.

Professional basketball will always be there, whether in Europe or the NBA. Garza said it himself: the teams showing interest this year will still have interest next year.

There was a lot at stake, but when it came down to it, Garza wanted to do something special.

And who can blame him?

No one knows the future of college basketball this year. That’s one stone just too heavy to turn over at this time.

However, Garza knows he made the right call.

“I would have had to watch the team play without me,” he said. “I would have been upset, and regretted that decision a lot. Whatever happens, I made the right decision and I won't regret it.”