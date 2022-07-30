Skip to main content
Dasonte Bowen Adjusting Well to College Life

Iowa's Dasonte Bowen shoots during practice on July 19, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Iowa Freshman Point Guard Prepared for Move from New England

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa’s offense, freshman point guard Dasonte Bowen said, was a perfect fit for him.

He knows because he’s been studying it for a while.

It’s something coach Fran McCaffery has appreciated about Bowen, who signed with the Hawkeyes last fall.

“I think he was a guy who probably studied it more intently than anybody,” McCaffery said last week.

It’s why Bowen is a contender for the starting point guard spot, although he concedes he has plenty to learn after going through summer workouts.

“I’ve been picking up the college pace,” Bowen said. “That’s been the main jump.”

McCaffery said he and Bowen would talk during last season about Iowa’s offense and where he fits.

“It’s, ‘What do you see? What do you think?’” McCaffery said of the conversations. “Because pretty soon, he’s going to be out there himself.”

Now Bowen is out there, and he’s learned quickly about the college game, whether it’s the speed of the physicality.

“I played at a high level last year, so the physicality is always there,” said Bowen, who grew up in Boston and played at Brewster (N.H.) Academy. “But high school and college is a lot different. Guys are bigger, but I’m starting to get used to it.”

What is interesting about Iowa’s backcourt battles is the way McCaffery can mix and match his guards. Bowen and junior Ahron Ulis are competing for minutes at the point, but there are times the two could be on the court together. Junior Tony Perkins, who moved into the starting lineup late last season, fits well with both of them.

“There’s a lot of ways we can go,” McCaffery said.

It’s made for good competition in the summer, and Bowen is learning from the battles.

“I think everyone’s got a little edge to them,” Bowen said. “So I would say everyone is physical, especially with the freshmen, to get us used to it. I think they’re helping us adjust well.”

Bowen averaged 15.2 points per game and was a 47.4 percent 3-point shooter. He also averaged 2.6 assists per game.

“I can score, but I can also pass the ball,” Bowen said. “I can do whatever a team needs me to do. I like to push the pace. But I think a lot of people misunderstand scoring guards. They think they’re selfish, stuff like that. I feel like I get my teammates involved. But I can score when necessary as well.”

It’s why he gets in the gym as often as possible to work on his shooting. His goal is 400-500 makes.

On how many attempts?

“Usually around the 700 range,” Bowen said, smiling.

That kind of shooting will make him a perfect fit in Iowa’s offense.

“Wherever Coach needs me for us to win, that’s where I’ll play,” Bowen said. “I compete every day. I show up to get better every day.”

He’s also growing accustomed to the Midwest.

“It’s a lot different than the city, but I’m picking things up a lot more,” Bowen said. “Things are a little slower, but as the summer goes along I’m getting used to it.

“As long as I’ve got a gym, I can live.”

