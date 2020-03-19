HawkeyeMaven
Doyle Named To AP All-American Team

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle was named to the AP All-American third team on Thursday. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle was named to the Associated Press women's basketball All-American third team on Thursday.

Doyle, who was the Big Ten's player of the year this season, becomes the seventh Hawkeye to be honored on the AP All-American teams. Megan Gustafson was a first-team pick, Sam Logic was a third-team choice, and four received honorable mention honors.

Doyle, a LaGrange Park, Ill., native, finished the season ranking in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).

Doyle received one first-team vote.

Named to the first team were Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, Oregon's Ruthy Hebard, Baylor's Lauren Cox and Connecticut's Megan Walker.

The second team consisted of South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter, Oregon's Satou Sabally, Arizona's Aari McDonald and Louisville's Dana Evans.

Joining Doyle on the third team were South Carolina's Tyasha Harris, Michaela Onyenwere of UCLA, Elissa Cunane of North Carolina State, and Kaila Charles of Maryland.

