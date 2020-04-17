Friday's Clicks: Iowa Offers 2022 Prospect

A 2022 basketball prospect from New York announced on Friday that he had received a scholarship offer from Iowa.

Riley Mulvey, a 6-foot-11 forward from Albany (N.Y.) Academy, was offered by the Hawkeyes earlier this week.

Mulvey also has offers from Massachusetts and Siena.

NCAA changes initial-eligibility requirements

The NCAA announced on Friday that initial-eligibility requirements for athletes in Division I and Division II whose final semesters were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic will be changed.

Under the new requirements, according to the NCAA:

• Students expected to graduate from high school in time to enroll in a Division I school for the 2020-21 academic year will be academically eligible by earning a 2.3 grade-point average in 10 NCAA-approved core courses, with a combined seven courses in English, math and science, by the start of their seventh semester in high school (prior to senior year). These criteria do not require a standardized test score and will not apply to students who are expected to graduate after spring or summer 2020.

• International students expected to graduate from high school in time to enroll in a Division I or II school for the 2020-21 academic year will be eligible for an automatic initial-eligibility waiver if they complete at least 10 core-course units before starting the seventh semester with at least a 2.3 (DI) or 2.2 (DII) grade-point average in those courses.

• For students intending to enroll at Division II schools after graduating from high school this spring or summer, the standard will be completion of 10 NCAA-approved core courses by their seventh semester in high school (prior to senior year), with at least a 2.2 grade-point average in those courses.

• Students enrolling in Division I schools also will be allowed up to six core courses completed after starting the seventh semester of high school and before full-time enrollment in college, regardless of whether the student graduated on time or when the courses are completed. This approach will allow students impacted by school closures to complete additional core courses toward their initial eligibility. This is the current rule for Division II. Division I’s regular rule allows only one core course to be completed after graduation.

Jordan's house for sale

ESPN unveils the first episodes of its documentary, The Last Dance, this weekend.

With that, it's worth noting this week that Michael Jordan's nine-bedroom home in the Chicago area is still for sale.

Budget cuts

Cuts are coming to athletic department budgets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde talks about which sports could be hit hardest.