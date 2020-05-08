Friday's Clicks: Hawkeyes Will Get A Senior Week

There won't be any graduation ceremonies at Iowa next week, but the athletic department will be honoring senior student-athletes with virtual events throughout the week.

All Senior Week content will be on Instagram accounts operated by the athletics department (@iowahawkeyes) and the university's Student-Athlete Academic Services (@uisaas).

The daily themes:

Sunday, May 10 — Coaches “Kick Start” the week with a message to the senior student-athletes.

Motivational Monday, May 11 — Messages from former Hawkeyes.

Support Staff Tuesday, May 12 — Athletics support staff members will have messages for seniors.

Wallpaper Wednesday, May 13 — Seniors are invited to use a Hawkeye-themed interactive wallpaper on their personal accounts.

Throwback Thursday, May 14 — Guess the Hawkeye senior from their baby pictures.

Future Friday, May 15 — Seniors reveal the next steps in their lives — internships, graduate school, full-time job, travel, or something they are excited about this summer. They will post plans on their personal pages.

Bonus Friday Feature — “Hawkeye Events Live with Seniors" with Laura VandeBerg on the athletic department's Facebook page

Saturday, May 16 — “Always a Hawkeye” video, a compilation video of seniors with a sendoff on what would have been Commencement Day.

