Friday's Clicks: Hawkeyes Will Get A Senior Week

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle is among the seniors who will be graduating next weekend, although there won't be a formal graduation ceremony. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

There won't be any graduation ceremonies at Iowa next week, but the athletic department will be honoring senior student-athletes with virtual events throughout the week.

All Senior Week content will be on Instagram accounts operated by the athletics department (@iowahawkeyes) and the university's Student-Athlete Academic Services (@uisaas).

The daily themes:

Sunday, May 10 — Coaches “Kick Start” the week with a message to the senior student-athletes.

Motivational Monday, May 11 — Messages from former Hawkeyes.

Support Staff Tuesday, May 12 — Athletics support staff members will have messages for seniors.

Wallpaper Wednesday, May 13 — Seniors are invited to use a Hawkeye-themed interactive wallpaper on their personal accounts.

Throwback Thursday, May 14 — Guess the Hawkeye senior from their baby pictures.

Future Friday, May 15 — Seniors reveal the next steps in their lives — internships, graduate school, full-time job, travel, or something they are excited about this summer. They will post plans on their personal pages.

Bonus Friday Feature — “Hawkeye Events Live with Seniors" with Laura VandeBerg on the athletic department's Facebook page

Saturday, May 16 — “Always a Hawkeye” video, a compilation video of seniors with a sendoff on what would have been Commencement Day.

Re-opening sports

The Chinese Basketball Association was supposed to be the first professional sports league to start again after shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the return continues to be delayed.

Forde on Kansas

The NCAA gave its answer to Kansas' response to allegations of potential rules violations by the men's basketball program.

SI's Pat Forde looks at the situation.

