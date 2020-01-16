HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Garza Named To Sporting News List

Iowa's Luka Garza shoots a free throw in Tuesday's win at Northwestern. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa center Luka Garza was named to the Midseason All-American list by The Sporting News.

Garza leads the Big Ten in scoring, and ranks sixth nationally, averaging 22.3 points per game. He also ranks sixth nationally in double-doubles (10), seventh in games of 20 or more points games (11), and 19th in rebounding (10.4 per game).

His 36.61 Player Efficiency Rating (PER) is second best in the country. Garza is the only player from a Power-5 Conference to average 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds per game, totaling seven 20-point/10-rebound efforts this season. He has scored 379 points so far this year, the most points scored by a Hawkeye through 17 games in 49 seasons.

Garza was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 and the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award Midseason Top 30 last week. He is also one of 20 players on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Center of the Year Watch List.

Garza is one five Big Ten players since 2010-11 with multiple 30-point/10-rebound performances in the same season. He is averaging 27.2 points and 10.7 rebounds in conference play. His 44 points in a loss to Michigan on Dec. 6 were the most in a single game by an Iowa big man, third most in a single game in program history, most scored by a Hawkeye in a single game since John Johnson (49) in 1970, and most scored by a visiting player in Crisler Center history.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Hawkeyes travel to play the Gophers.

John Bohnenkamp

Fredrick Glad To Be Back After Injury

Iowa guard returns after missing two games with foot injury.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Video: McCaffery On Fredrick, Garza

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Kriener On Tuesday's Win

Senior forward had 10 points off the bench.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Garza On 27-Point Night

Iowa center was saddled with foul trouble.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Clean Up, Then Garza Finishes, In Road Win Over Northwestern

Iowa gets contributions all around in 75-62 victory.

John Bohnenkamp

Wirfs Adds Name To NFL Draft

Iowa offensive tackle joins list of early departures.

John Bohnenkamp

Epenesa Enters NFL Draft

Iowa defensive end is considered one of the top prospects.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Northwestern

Hawkeyes back on the Big Ten road, playing in Evanston.

John Bohnenkamp

Karras, Kinnick On ESPN's Top 150 List

Former Iowa players honored among the best in college football.

John Bohnenkamp