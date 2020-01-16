Garza Named To Sporting News List

Iowa center Luka Garza was named to the Midseason All-American list by The Sporting News.

Garza leads the Big Ten in scoring, and ranks sixth nationally, averaging 22.3 points per game. He also ranks sixth nationally in double-doubles (10), seventh in games of 20 or more points games (11), and 19th in rebounding (10.4 per game).

His 36.61 Player Efficiency Rating (PER) is second best in the country. Garza is the only player from a Power-5 Conference to average 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds per game, totaling seven 20-point/10-rebound efforts this season. He has scored 379 points so far this year, the most points scored by a Hawkeye through 17 games in 49 seasons.

Garza was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 and the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award Midseason Top 30 last week. He is also one of 20 players on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Center of the Year Watch List.

Garza is one five Big Ten players since 2010-11 with multiple 30-point/10-rebound performances in the same season. He is averaging 27.2 points and 10.7 rebounds in conference play. His 44 points in a loss to Michigan on Dec. 6 were the most in a single game by an Iowa big man, third most in a single game in program history, most scored by a Hawkeye in a single game since John Johnson (49) in 1970, and most scored by a visiting player in Crisler Center history.