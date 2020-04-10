HawkeyeMaven
Garza Will Test NBA Draft Process, Won't Hire Agent

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa center Luka Garza will test the NBA Draft process, but won't hire an agent, the junior announced on Friday.

“This year was one I could never have imagined,” Garza said in a statement. “None of the awards or accolades could have happened without the University of Iowa, my coaches, and my teammates. Choosing Coach (Fran) McCaffery and Iowa was the best decision I have ever made. With that said, after meeting with my family and coaches I have decided that I will be declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft, and throughout this process I will be keeping my eligibility.

“The NBA has been my dream since I started playing basketball as a kid and I’m going to do everything I can to pursue that. If it ends up not being the right time to make the move to the NBA, I’m excited about the potential of what my senior season as a Hawkeye could have in store. Thank you to Hawkeye Nation for this unforgettable journey thus far. Go Hawks!”

Garza was a consensus first-team All-American. He became the first Iowa men’s basketball player to earn national player of the year distinction, receiving the awards from Sporting News, Basketball Times, ESPN, FOX, Stadium and Bleacher Report. Garza was also named the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year, USBWA District VI Player of the Year, and Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

“Luka was one of the top players in the country last season and going through the NBA Draft process is something that he should absolutely do,” said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “We fully support Luka in the pursuit of his professional goals. This process is extremely valuable in gathering information from NBA personnel. My staff and I look forward to supporting Luka throughout the process.”

