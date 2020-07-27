HawkeyeMaven
Garza Officially Receives NBA Combine Invitation

Adam Hensley

Iowa’s Luka Garza officially received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine on Sunday

First reported by 247 Sports’ David Eickholt, HawkeyeMaven confirmed Garza received an email invitation on July 26.

ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony explained that with the NBA sending invitations, the league also included a disclaimer.

“No decisions have been made about a date, format, location, or even if a Combine will actually occur,” he posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Givony went on to explain that the NBA is asking its potential rookies to complete a questionnaire before July 31 and says that more details will emerge as they become available.

While this doesn’t necessarily provide Garza with a definitive answer at the moment, it’s a good sign for his NBA prospects. Teams are interested in Garza — this solidifies that notion. It's rare for a player who didn't receive a combine invitation to be drafted.

Luka’s father Frank told HawkeyeMaven earlier that he and his son have talked with Milwaukee, Detroit, Denver, Portland, San Antonio, Minnesota, and Indiana, among other teams. After hearing some feedback from the league, Garza utilized his offseason to specifically work on his lateral quickness, pick-and-roll coverage, and communication.

“If we said today that we’re declaring… boom, (our schedule) would be filled up,” Frank Garza said on July 14.

Frank Garza also said Luka has both a multi-year contract offer and a "significant" potential deal to play overseas in Europe, should he choose that route.

Garza's invitation, however, solidifies his interest at the next level.

