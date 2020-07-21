HawkeyeMaven
Garza Opts For A Plant-Based Diet

Adam Hensley

With a decision regarding the NBA Draft looming, Luka Garza wants to be in top shape for whatever option he chooses.

But one of the biggest changes Garza made this offseason came away from the court, however.

Iowa's consensus All-American center is now on a plant-based diet, and he’s been eating as such for the past few weeks.

“All we’re doing is cutting out the middleman,” Frank Garza, Luka's father, said. “We’re cutting out the cow. We’re just going for what they eat.”

Frank Garza confirmed that Luka Garza is up to 270 pounds right now -- a 10-pound jump from what he’s listed at on the team’s website -- and part of that increase comes from his new diet.

By cutting out the middleman, as Frank Garza said, the goal is to only ingest what the body needs in an efficient manner.

There are plenty of positives to a plant-based diet, but Frank Garza highlighted help with digestion and protein uptake in the muscles’ ability to rebuild as reasons for the switch.

Despite the benefits, it wasn’t exactly an easy transition.

“I wouldn’t believe it if (Luka) said it was,” Frank Garza laughed. “Anything we’re doing sometimes has a sacrifice component to it… great achievements require great sacrifices and new ways of doing things. This is part of that.”

According to his father, ever since Luka had a 10-pound cyst removed, he’s been much more in-tune with his body.

“If that’s your goal, being the best you’re capable of being, it starts with your insides,” Frank Garza said. “But not only just your inner mechanics, but your digestion. Luka learns the hard way when he didn’t listen to his body. For a year, something grew from zero to 10 pounds. Your body, somewhere along the line, was trying to tell you that beside your dad and your mom. That whole process changed him, and he’s way more cognizant of all the things he can do to get better, and diet is one of them.”

Luka isn’t the first in his family to opt for a plant-based diet. Luka’s sister hopped on the diet a while ago, and in turn, so did their father.

“I went plant-based,” Frank Garza said. “The coaches have to walk the talk. ‘Hey, go plant-based, but meanwhile, can you pass the burger?’ It doesn’t really hold (weight).”

Garza will announce whether to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft pool on Aug. 2. He’s gotten feedback from coaches and scouts on what he needs to improve on the court, but the plant-based diet might be the biggest overall change he’s made this offseason.

“Luka’s looking to gain any advantage he can,” Frank Garza said.

