Iowa's Garza Will Return For Senior Season

It was the idea of the unknown that made Luka Garza decide to return to Iowa for his senior season.

Garza, the Big Ten's player of the year last season, announced on Sunday he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft process and come back to the Hawkeyes for the 2020-21 season.

Garza entered the process hoping to get feedback and a chance to work out for NBA teams. But the COVID-19 pandemic limited him to video conferences.

He was invited to the NBA Draft combine, but no date has been set for that.

Taking those factors into consideration, Garza decided to return.

"I didn't want to make a decision based on an unknown," Garza said. "I feel like this year is not the time for me."

"Luka is a big-picture guy," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He looked at everything, and I encouraged him to look at everything."

Now he returns to a team that will be a serious contender for the Big Ten title. All five starters are back from a 20-win team that likely would have made the NCAA tournament last season.

"It would be one of the best teams I've ever played for," said Garza, who was selected the national player of the year by six outlets last season.

"I've never had a team this deep," McCaffery said.

Garza told his teammates in a video conference Sunday morning.

"He's such a great leader for us," guard Joe Wieskamp said. "It's good to have his leadership back."

"It just brings a whole different dimension to our team," guard CJ Fredrick said. "He was the most dominating player in college basketball last season."

Garza, with 740 points and 305 rebounds last season, was one of three Big Ten players to ever to total 740 or more points and 300 or more rebounds in a single-season, joining Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994 and Purdue’s Joe Barry Carroll in 1979. He ranked second nationally with 12 20-point/10-rebound games and 25 20-point games. He was third in total field goals made (287) and points per 40 minutes played (29.8), fifth in scoring (23.9), 10th in 30-point games (5), 19th in double-doubles (15) and offensive rebounds per game (3.58), and 34th in rebounding (9.8).

Garza's 15 double-doubles are third most in a single-season by a Hawkeye in three decades and the most since Reggie Evans had 18 in 2002. Garza averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 12 games against teams ranked in the Associated Press poll, including 11 consecutive 20-point performances.



Garza finished the 20-game conference schedule averaging 26.2 points per game, becoming the first player to average at least 26 points in Big Ten play since Robinson's 31.1 points per game in 1994. Garza broke the program's 50-year old scoring record previously set by John Johnson in 1970. He scored 20 points or more in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games, the longest streak by any player in the Big Ten since Ohio State's Dennis Hopson 16 in 1987.



Garza is the only Big Ten player to register seven 25-point/10-rebound performances in the same season in more than 17 years. He has produced the two highest point totals in a game by a Big Ten player this season (44 at Michigan; 38 at Indiana).

Garza said not getting to finish last season also played a role in his decision to return. Now he's coming back.

"It was the best decision of my life to come to the University of Iowa," Garza said. "And I think it's the best decision for me to stay."