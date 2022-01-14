Hawkeye Women Win at Purdue

Box Score

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – University of Iowa’s women’s basketball defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 79-66, on Thursday night inside Mackey Arena. The Hawkeyes, who are 3-1 in the Big Ten, had two players in double digits. Senior Monika Czinano recorded a season-high 27 points and eight rebounds and sophomore Caitlin Clark registered 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Junior Makenna Warnock led the team with 11 rebounds and added six points.

“It was a good road win,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

We’ve had two road wins in a row. It’s tough to win on the road in the big ten. To come in here and get a double-digit win after they’ve won five in a row, is really something. We found a different way to win tonight. Our threes weren’t falling. Monika just tore it up in the paint. Twelve-for-14, 86 percent shooting plus a perfect 3-for-3 from the line and eight rebounds. Obviously, when something isn’t working you must find another way to win, and we did that tonight and I’m proud of their effort because of that.”

Iowa went on an eight-point run to take an, 18-13, lead in the first quarter. Czinano scored eight of the 18 points, going 4-for-4 from field-goal range. The Hawkeyes shot 56 percent in the first, with contribution from redshirt junior Kate Martin who went 2-for-2.

The Boilermakers would take a one-point lead in the second, but Iowa would go on a 7-0 run to take a, 35-28 lead. The Hawkeyes would force four turnovers and capitalize with four points. Czinano had nine points, Clark recorded eight points, and Warnock pulled down four rebounds, leading at half, 37-20.

Martin would start the Hawkeyes off in the third quarter making a jumper in the paint. Iowa would continue its defensive intensity forcing five turnovers and scoring 12 points in the paint. Senior Tomi Taiwo would make a layup to start an 8-0 run to increase Iowa’s lead to 10 points heading into the fourth.

The Hawkeyes would lead the whole fourth quarter with scoring contributions from five players. Clark would score 10 points followed by junior Gabbie Marshall’s seven points to grab Iowa’s second-consecutive Big Ten road win against the Boilermakers.

