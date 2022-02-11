Observations: Hawkeyes Blow Out Maryland

Box Score

Five observations from Iowa’s 110-87 win at Maryland on Thursday.

BOHANNON’S BIG NIGHT

There is a reason why Jordan Bohannon has continued to get his minutes despite his recent shooting struggles, and it showed in this game.

Bohannon had a career-high 10 3-pointers, setting a program record, and tied a career high with 30 points.

Bohannon had made just 14-of-61 3-pointers over the last seven games, but showed some signs of breaking out of his slump by hitting his first two 3-pointers in Sunday’s win over Minnesota.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery made the decision to switch the starting lineup before the Minnesota game, moving Bohannon to point guard and starting Tony Perkins at the ‘2’. The goal was to get the ball in Bohannon’s hands more, which could create more spacing on the floor.

The Hawkeyes stuck with the same lineup, and Bohannon put on a show that has seen many times in his career.

Bohannon also had five assists against zero turnovers, perhaps his best floor game of the season.

KEEGAN’S BIG GAME

Forward Keegan Murray had 30 points as well.

Murray was 12-of-14 from the field in 29 ½ minutes of play, getting back to the form that has made him a dominant player all season.

Murray struggled with fouls in losses to Purdue and Penn State, but responded with a 24-point game against Minnesota and then this game.

YOU WANT RECORDS?

Some of the milestones from the win.

Iowa’s 110 points are the most scored by either team in the 14-game series history and most by the Hawkeyes in a Big Ten game since scoring 116 against Northwestern on Feb. 9, 1995.

Bohannon passed the school’s 28-year-old record set twice by Chris Kingsbury (9) in 1994. Bohannon’s 16 3-point attempts tied a personal high.

Bohannon set an Xfinity Center record for 3-pointers and tied for second most by a player in Big Ten history. Bohannon moved into 12th place all-time in career 3-pointers in NCAA Division I play.

Iowa is the first team in Big Ten history to have one player make 10 3s (Jordan Bohannon) and another player score 30 points (Keegan Murray) in a single game.

Iowa made 18 3-pointers, the most in a Big Ten game in program history, surpassing the total of 16 against the Terrapins on Feb. 25, 2017.

Iowa’s 57 first-half points were the most by the Hawkeyes in a Big Ten game this season, and most since scoring 63 first-half points against Alabama State on Nov. 18, 2021.

Iowa had a game-best 18-0 run early in the second half, marking the 17th time in 23 games this season recording a scoring run of 10-0 or better.

MORE MINUTES FOR TOUSSAINT

Joe Toussaint, who came out of the starting lineup for Perkins, played just six first-half minutes against Minnesota.

But he was a bigger part of the rotation in this game, playing almost 18 minutes and finishing with five points and five assists to go with zero turnovers.

A CRUCIAL ROAD WIN

As Iowa (16-7 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) builds an NCAA tournament resume, a dominating road victory looks good.

The Hawkeyes moved to 3-5 on the road this season.