3 Iowa Basketball Players Named To NABC Honors Court

John Bohnenkamp

Three Iowa men's basketball players were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court for the 2019-20 season.

Michael Baer, Connor McCaffery, and Jack Nunge received the distinction that recognizes college basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the season.

To be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be an upperclassman academically, and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher.

McCaffery, a finance major, started all 31 games and led the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.6) as a redshirt sophomore this past season. McCaffery, the son of coach Fran McCaffery, played four different positions, helping lead the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 season.

McCaffery played in 34 games in the 2019-19 season, finishing second on the team in assists.

McCaffery, who also is a member of Iowa's baseball team, was named the university's Male Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree, and earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, Academic All-District First Team and Academic All-Big Ten recognition in 2020. He was an Academic All-Big Ten pick in 2019 as well.

Nunge, an accounting major, averaged 6 points and 4.6 rebounds through the first five games of last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Nunge, a native of Newburgh, Indiana, was also recognized on the Academic All-Big Ten team.

Baer, a business management major who is a walk-on to the basketball team, helps led the scout team in practice. Baer, a native of Bettendorf, Iowa, is a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

