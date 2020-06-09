Hawkeyes Getting Good Odds On 2021 National Championship

Iowa is getting good odds from the bookmakers for the 2020-21 men's basketball season.

A look at how some of the bookmakers see the Hawkeyes:

• VegasInsider.com: 10-1

• FanDuel: 20-1

• Bovada: +1500

• BetOnline: +5000

If Luka Garza (pictured) withdraws from the NBA Draft and returns for his senior season, Iowa returns all five starters from a 20-win team last season.

It's one of the most experienced and deep teams for coach Fran McCaffery, who knows his team will face high expectations next season.

The Hawkeyes will have a starting lineup that has accumulated 311 starts, the most of any of the Big Ten teams that are considered NCAA Tournament contenders.

Iowa's lineup has also 10,162 minutes, second-most in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin’s probable starting lineup of 10,587 minutes.

A look at Iowa’s probable starting lineup

Garza (96 games, 87 starts, 2,462 minutes)

Jordan Bohannon (112 games, 102 starts, 3,392 minutes)

Joe Wieskamp (66 games, 66 starts, 1,977 minutes)

CJ Fredrick (25 games, 25 starts, 714 minutes)

Connor McCaffery (69 games, 31 starts, 1,617 minutes)

Iowa has eight returners from last season's team. Adding in forward Jack Nunge, guard Joe Toussaint (who started 20 games as a freshman last season) and forward Patrick McCaffery, the Hawkeyes' roster has 439 games of experience, with 350 starts and 11,347 minutes. Nunge and McCaffery missed almost the entire 2019-20 season because of injury or illness.

The Hawkeyes have five incoming players — guards Ahron Ulis and Tony Perkins, center Josh Ogundele, and forwards Keegan and Kris Murray.

Iowa opens summer workouts on June 15.