Oddsmakers Continue To Like Hawkeyes

Iowa's men's basketball team has been among the favorites in the way-too-early preseason rankings.

The Hawkeyes are getting a lot of attention from oddsmakers as well.

Bovada has Iowa at 10-1 to win the NCAA Tournament, No. 2 behind Villanova.

SportsBetting.ag has the Hawkeyes with the fifth-best odds to win the tournament, coming in at 10-1.

VegasInsider.com also has the Hawkeyes with the fifth-best odds at 10-1.

Oddsshark.com has Iowa with the seventh-best odds, coming off at 15-1.

If center Luka Garza withdraws his name from the NBA draft process as expected, the Hawkeyes will have a starting lineup that has accumulated 311 starts, the most of any of the Big Ten teams that are considered NCAA Tournament contenders.

Iowa's lineup has also 10,162 minutes, second-most in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin’s probable starting lineup of 10,587 minutes.

A look at Iowa’s probable starting lineup

Garza (96 games, 87 starts, 2,462 minutes)

Jordan Bohannon (112 games, 102 starts, 3,392 minutes)

Joe Wieskamp (66 games, 66 starts, 1,977 minutes)

CJ Fredrick (25 games, 25 starts, 714 minutes)

Connor McCaffery (69 games, 31 starts, 1,617 minutes)

Iowa has eight returning players overall from last season's team that went 20-11. Adding in forward Jack Nunge, guard Joe Toussaint (who started 20 games as a freshman last season) and forward Patrick McCaffery, the Hawkeyes' roster has 439 games of experience, with 350 starts and 11,347 minutes.

The Hawkeyes also add five incoming freshmen — guards Ahron Ulis and Tony Perkins, center Josh Ogundele, and forwards Keegan and Kris Murray.