Bracketology: Bad Week Is Costly To Hawkeyes

Iowa took a bit of a tumble in various mock brackets after two losses to close the regular season.

The Hawkeyes (20-11 overall, 11-9 Big Ten) lost to Purdue at home and Illinois on the road.

Iowa is 34th in the NET, the formula used by the NCAA selection committee to rank and seed the 68-team field. The Hawkeyes were also 23rd in the KenPom.com rankings and 30th in the Sagarin ratings.

The Hawkeyes' side of the Big Ten tournament bracket this week in Indianapolis has the potential to add to the resumé.

Iowa, the 5 seed, will play the winner of Minnesota (43 NET) and Northwestern (158 NET) in Thursday's 1:30 p.m. (CDT) second-round game. If the Hawkeyes win, they would play 4 seed Illinois (38 NET) on Friday.

The rest of Iowa's side of the bracket has 1 seed Wisconsin (24 NET), 8 seed Rutgers (32 NET) and 9 seed Michigan (25 NET).

Neutral-court games against teams in the top 50 in the NET are Quad-1 games, games against teams 51-100 are Quad-2 games, and games against teams 101-200 are Quad-3 games.

Eleven of the Big Ten's 14 teams are in the top 50 in the NET.

A look at how some of the brackets see the Hawkeyes on Monday:

Ky McKeon, Sports Illustrated: 7 seed, Midwest, vs. Marquette.

Jim Root, Sports Illustrated: 6 seed, West, vs. Xavier

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 7 seed, West, vs. Xavier, in Sacramento.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 6 seed, Midwest, vs. UCLA, in Greensboro.

Mike DeCourcy, FOX: 7 seed, South, vs. Oklahoma

The Athletic: 6 seed, Midwest, vs. East Tennessee State, in St. Louis

Tim Krueger, Stadium: 5 seed, West, vs. Vermont, in Sacramento

Andy Katz, NCAA: 5 seed, West, vs. Stephen F. Austin, in Spokane

Bracketville: 6 seed, Midwest, vs.UCLA, in Greensboro

Delphi: 6 seed, South, vs. Richmond or North Carolina State, St. Louis