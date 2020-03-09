HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Bracketology: Bad Week Is Costly To Hawkeyes

Iowa's Connor McCaffery gestures after his three-pointer in Sunday's loss at Illinois. (Patrick Gorski/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa took a bit of a tumble in various mock brackets after two losses to close the regular season.

The Hawkeyes (20-11 overall, 11-9 Big Ten) lost to Purdue at home and Illinois on the road.

Iowa is 34th in the NET, the formula used by the NCAA selection committee to rank and seed the 68-team field. The Hawkeyes were also 23rd in the KenPom.com rankings and 30th in the Sagarin ratings.

The Hawkeyes' side of the Big Ten tournament bracket this week in Indianapolis has the potential to add to the resumé.

Iowa, the 5 seed, will play the winner of Minnesota (43 NET) and Northwestern (158 NET) in Thursday's 1:30 p.m. (CDT) second-round game. If the Hawkeyes win, they would play 4 seed Illinois (38 NET) on Friday.

The rest of Iowa's side of the bracket has 1 seed Wisconsin (24 NET), 8 seed Rutgers (32 NET) and 9 seed Michigan (25 NET).

Neutral-court games against teams in the top 50 in the NET are Quad-1 games, games against teams 51-100 are Quad-2 games, and games against teams 101-200 are Quad-3 games.

Eleven of the Big Ten's 14 teams are in the top 50 in the NET.

A look at how some of the brackets see the Hawkeyes on Monday:

Ky McKeon, Sports Illustrated: 7 seed, Midwest, vs. Marquette.

Jim Root, Sports Illustrated: 6 seed, West, vs. Xavier

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 7 seed, West, vs. Xavier, in Sacramento.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 6 seed, Midwest, vs. UCLA, in Greensboro.

Mike DeCourcy, FOX: 7 seed, South, vs. Oklahoma

The Athletic: 6 seed, Midwest, vs. East Tennessee State, in St. Louis

Tim Krueger, Stadium: 5 seed, West, vs. Vermont, in Sacramento

Andy Katz, NCAA: 5 seed, West, vs. Stephen F. Austin, in Spokane

Bracketville: 6 seed, Midwest, vs.UCLA, in Greensboro

Delphi: 6 seed, South, vs. Richmond or North Carolina State, St. Louis

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawkeyes Fall Short In Feisty Game With Illini

Iowa-Illinois II had even more spice, and a third matchup is looming.

John Bohnenkamp

by

Ryguy3

Garza Is The Big Ten's Best

Iowa center is named the conference's player of the year.

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday Tipoff: Garza's Streak Is Highlight Of His Resumé

Iowa center has scored 20 or more points in 16 consecutive Big Ten games.

John Bohnenkamp

Big Ten Wrestling: Hawkeyes Crown 3 On The Way To Team Title

Lee, Lugo and Marinelli win individual crowns; Iowa takes first team championship since 2010.

John Bohnenkamp

Big Ten Wrestling: 4 Hawkeyes Reach Finals

Lee, Lugo, Marinelli and Kemerer advance to championship round.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Illinois

Hawkeyes play Illini with Big Ten tournament double-bye on the line.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Placed On Wooden Award Final Ballot

Iowa center is among the 15 considered for honor and All-American team.

John Bohnenkamp

Big Ten Wrestling: Hawkeyes Have 7 In Semifinals

Iowa leads team standings.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Wait For NCAA Bid

Early elimination from Big Ten tournament could cost Iowa a chance to be at home.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Would Welcome The Double-Bye

Iowa needs a win over Illinois on Sunday to get a secure quarterfinal spot in the Big Ten tournament.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac