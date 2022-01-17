Iowa Women's Comeback Sinks Huskers

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the second time this season with a 93-83 win inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday Night. The Hawkeyes came back from a 16-point deficit – the largest comeback win by Iowa this season.

“We’re a great free-throw shooting team, and we got there very early,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder. “When you have that opportunity to get to the line, we have to take it, we have to draw fouls. Caitlin drew 10 fouls today. That’s a lot, and she’s not bad at the line.”

Senior Monika Czinano and sophomore Caitlin Clark both scored 31 points a-piece. Clark registered her third season and fourth career triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Junior McKenna Warnock scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds.

At the end of the first quarter, Nebraska was up, 30-14. Clark and Czinano both scored six points a-piece.

Iowa began its comeback in the second quarter, outscoring Nebraska, 27-12, and bringing the deficit to one point going into halftime. Seven players contributed, shooting 53.8 percent from the field. The Hawkeyes forced four turnovers, capitalizing with seven points.

Czinano made back-to-back free throws, giving Iowa its first advantage of the game at 54-53 in the third quarter. The Huskers fought back, and junior Gabbie Marshall made a three-pointer to end the third quarter on a fast break off a Cornhusker turnover to take the lead once again, 67-66.

The Hawkeyes never fell behind, keeping the lead the entire fourth quarter. Clark scored 13 of Iowa’s 26 points with four rebounds and three assists. The Hawkeyes drove, scoring 16 points in the paint and shooting 64.3 percent from the field in the final quarter. Clark ended the game with a made layup, giving Iowa the, 93-83, win.

GAME NOTES

Clark has scored 30 points in each of her four games against Nebraska.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to take on the Minnesota Gophers on Thursday, January 20. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (CT) and on B1G Network.