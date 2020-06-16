HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Hawkeyes Stay At No. 5 In ESPN Rankings

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa stayed at No. 5 in ESPN.com's way-too-early preseason men's basketball rankings, but other Big Ten teams made a move.

Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 6. Michigan State moved up two spots to No. 10.

ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello says of the Hawkeyes:

"This projection is still under the assumption that Luka Garza returns to the Hawkeyes, and though he recently told ESPN's Myron Medcalf that he wasn't leaning in either direction, his quotes make it seem like he needs to be certain about his NBA opportunities to stay in the draft. With Garza ranked No. 80 in ESPN's NBA draft rankings, that doesn't seem like a guarantee. Therefore, we're expecting Garza to return, and that leaves Iowa as the Big Ten favorite in my eyes. Wisconsin was better last season and brings nearly everyone back, Michigan State is Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Indiana will all be factors, and Illinois could be a top-four team if Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn withdraw from the draft. But Iowa was an elite offensive team last season and will get Jordan Bohannon back after he played just 10 games last season. He brings shooting, playmaking and yet another offensive weapon for Fran McCaffery."

If Garza does withdraw his name from the NBA Draft process, it will mean all five starters are back from last season's 20-win team that likely would have been in the NCAA tournament had it not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expected starting lineup of Bohannon, Garza, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp would be one of the most experienced in the Big Ten, and the nation.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doyle's Departure Doesn't Ensure Soft Landing For Iowa

Barta's emotional press conference includes an apology, but there is still much work to be done.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Former Hawkeyes React To Doyle Departure

Strength and conditioning coach is out after coming to separation agreement with Iowa.

Adam Hensley

Allegations Against Iowa Football Program Could Hurt Recruiting

Even with Doyle gone, questions still remain.

Adam Hensley

Barta Has Confidence In Ferentz

Iowa AD says football coach can still lead during allegations against program.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Athletes, Staff Sign 'Pledge' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Three positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since return to campus.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa, Doyle Reach Separation Agreement

Strength and conditioning coach was on administrative leave after allegations of making racial comments to players.

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz Ranks No. 5 On Sporting News' Big Ten List

Iowa coach is among the top 25 nationally, according to the rankings, but recent allegations against program lead to questions.

John Bohnenkamp

Koerner: 'I'm Going To Be Okay'

Iowa safety posts on Twitter after being injured in watercraft accident.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Advisory Committee Of Former Players Formed

11 ex-Hawkeyes will make recommendations on how to improve program moving forward.

John Bohnenkamp

Twitter Freedom Shows Different Sides Of Hawkeyes

Ferentz said his ban on Twitter was 'stupid.'

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac