Observations: Iowa Comes Up Short in Champaign

Observations from Iowa’s 74-72 loss at Illinois on Sunday night.

FREE THROWS MATTER

In a close game, you can always point in different directions to find reasons for the defeat.

This one was simple — the Hawkeyes couldn’t make free throws.

Iowa was just 10-of-22 from the line, an uncharacteristic effort for a team that shoots 74.6 percent for the season.

What made those misses especially costly were when they came.

Ten of them came in the second half, including crucial ones from Kris and Keegan Murray in the closing minutes.

Kris Murray was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2:36 to play and Iowa down 73-67. He missed all three of his free throws.

Then, with Iowa down 73-71 with 15 seconds left, Keegan Murray was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He missed the first two, and made the third.

Tony Perkins also missed the second of two attempts when Iowa trailed 73-68 with 2:19 to play.

In a close, hard-fought game on the road, you can’t leave points behind.

STILL…

The Hawkeyes had a good look to win the game at the end, thanks to Illinois’ own free-throw issues.

Da’Monte Williams only made 1-of-2 free throws, giving the Hawkeyes a final chance to tie or win. Kris Murray had an open 3-pointer from the corner, but it missed and Iowa couldn’t get off another shot.

For what was squandered at the free-throw line, for the Hawkeyes to have that kind of opportunity at the end showed just how even the matchup was against the Illini, which won a share of the Big Ten title.

The Hawkeyes led by as much as 15 points in the first half, but the Illini were going to make a run, and they did.

HITTING THE BOARDS

Iowa was outrebounded 52-23 in an early-season loss to the Illini, but Illinois only had a 41-38 edge this time.

Keegan Murray, plagued with a sore ankle the first time these two teams played in December, had 11 rebounds in this game.

But guard Tony Perkins was especially effective getting to the glass, finishing with a career-high 12 rebounds.

Perkins also had 17 points, continuing to thrive in a starting role for the Hawkeyes.

WHAT WAS MISSING

The Hawkeyes were without forward Patrick McCaffery, out with a hip injury and an illness.

They also didn’t get much production from starting guards Jordan Bohannon.

Bohannon picked up two first-half fouls and sat until the final seconds. He took just two shots in the game and played 13 ½ minutes.

Connor McCaffery, in the starting lineup for his brother, had just one shot in 24:16.

Bohannon and McCaffery have been key in the closing weeks, and the Hawkeyes will need their production in the postseason.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN 5 AND 4

The Hawkeyes could have gotten a double-bye in next week’s Big Ten tournament had they won a game, but ended up as the 5 seed.

They’ll get the winner of Nebraska/Northwestern on Thursday afternoon. Their side of the bracket also includes 1 seed Illinois, 4 seed Rutgers, 8 seed Indiana and 9 seed Michigan.

It’s the same group of teams the Hawkeyes would have gotten even as the 4 seed, but that extra game makes a big difference in a tournament like this.