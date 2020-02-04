Hawkeyes Seeded 15th In First NCAA Reveal

Iowa's women's basketball team was seeded 15th overall in the first top-16 seed reveal from the NCAA selection committee on Monday.

The Hawkeyes (18-4) would be a fourth seed in a regional, which would mean they would be a host for the first two rounds of the 64-team tournament.

Iowa has an RPI of 12 after Sunday's loss to Michigan.

The Hawkeyes' rank 20th in strength of schedule. They are 19th in nonconference RPI.

Iowa is 5-0 against teams in the top 25 in the RPI, 9-3 against teams in the top 100.